Govt. insists fired workers must be rehired …as Rusal threatens to close operations

Government has warned Russian-controlled Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) to rehire almost 90 workers whose services have been terminated.

During a fiery meeting at her Lamaha Street office yesterday, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally told two senior officials that management is being unreasonable, and that Government will be keeping a closer eye on the bauxite operations in Region 10.

Earlier in the meeting, representatives Vladimar Permyakov and Mikhail Krupenin described workers who are protesting and others backing them as instigators.

The company has started disassembling three trucks to be taken out of the country.

However, on the same hand, the company is saying it will be willing to sign new contracts with workers who had continued their duties.

It appears that Government is not too impressed at what appears to be a bluff.

At the meeting also were Minister with responsibility for labour, Keith Scott and Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle.

Minister Ally told the two officials to transmit the Guyana’s government stance on the issue to their superiors in Russia.

“I believe that Rusal’s management is unreasonable. It is unthinkable for the position that you have taken on this issue. It is very clear that you do not want an amicable solution to this matter…very, very clear, because you have put on the table issues, which says take it or leave it. I believe it is very unreasonable for you to do.”

She said that Government made it clear that it wanted workers who were fired a week ago to be reinstated. However, Rusal has placed conditions for their return.

According to the Minister, she is unsure how this “gels” with the labour laws.

At this, the Russians advised her to seek counsel from relevant documents before making statements.

However, an unfazed Ally said that the issues that the company had, could have been dealt with once the workers had returned to work.

“Then you have put conditions to returning workers…that is unthinkable.”

Ally objected to workers being called instigators.

“There is a problem, the union got involved, I don’t know if it is the thinking of management to penalize the union.”

Ally also noted that she is puzzled by assertions that while the company is disassembling some equipment, it wanted to hire new workers.

“Why do you want to punish the existing workers instead of settling a dispute which is existing?”

She said that government, which owns 10 percent of BCGI, Rusal’s local operating company, will be paying closer attention now to the operations.

“Because this is unacceptable and not right to workers. I must say to you that we are going to be going to the length… the Government of Guyana… to examine this issue with regards to operations…with regards to workers at this company.”

She questioned the thinking of the company.

“I mean is that done in any sane way? Arbitrarily? There is no consultation… no discussions…because you are management you come here and decide this is what I want and this is what I am going to get? No! This government of Guyana will not accept it. We are not going to accept that. We have to protect the rights of the workers as well as your rights.”

She said that Government understands the issues and wants the matter to be settled amicably.

“You have 500-plus workers at your company. Are you saying to me that there is no security of tenure for these 540 workers? That you can get up tomorrow morning and say, hello, I have no need for you? Get the hell out of here and I am ‘gonna’ take new workers? We are not going to accept that. I am sorry. That cannot work my brothers… that cannot work.”

She said that she is not sure whether the situation has been spurred by some other force external to the arrangements.

“Between management and workers. I don’t know if is anything politically motivated, and I hope not.”

This morning, Ally will be meeting with representatives from the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union (GB&GWU) to agree on the way forward concerning the dismissed workers.

Yesterday, several unions met to decide to make a collective statement about Rusal.

Yesterday, GB&GWU in a statement said that the struggle with the Russian management is taking on an ugly and most dangerous turn that is the first of its nature experienced in the history of Guyana.

“This is clearly not just an industrial struggle; it is a political struggle of a nature that requires a strong united front of all political parties, the business community, stakeholders and people of Guyana. We would have done this against Venezuela, and Rusal’s actions are a demonstration of no less aggression by hostile and greedy border forces over the years.”

The union said that the actions of the Russian management violates the country in every way and must be seen as an act of declaring war against the working class and all Guyanese.

Last evening, workers who were fired and refusing to move from Rusal’s housing area in Aroaima, blocked off the Berbice River, where the bauxite are loaded on barges.