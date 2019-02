Developmental works taking shape in New Amsterdam – 956 street lights approved and to be installed

The township of New Amsterdam is set to undergo several developmental works to improve its outlook. One major project, which is expected to commence from Monday is the installation of 956 street lights throughout several areas including Tucber, Angoy’s Avenue, Vryman’s Erven, Glasgow Village and Scheme, Stanleytown, New Amsterdam and Central New Amsterdam.

According to Councillor Esaun Vanderstoop, who is attached to the New Amsterdam Town Council, “we have recently signed a contract to start the installation of street lights in the New Amsterdam areas, commencing on Monday. We know it has been long overdue and finally we got the go-ahead from GPL to install 956 street lights”.

He explained that there would also be upgrades done by the Guyana Power & Light “to install more in the future, because at the moment, the network can only take 956”. Mayor Winifred Haywood stated that three of the major constituencies in the town would have 136 lights installed, while the other constituencies will see 103 installed. It is a project done in collaboration with the Government of Guyana and the Town Council.

Meanwhile, some other projects which are to be rolled off and are currently ongoing include the closure of the present dumpsite located in Burnham Park, New Amsterdam. This would be done for a period until a new site can be located. Also being done in the town is the continuation of the Republic Road , which is being done in three phases.

Additionally, Tucber Park is expected to have a new recreational facility, inclusive of a new bleacher. Councillor Kirk Fraser explained that there would be land filling for the entire ground along with fencing, the construction of a washroom facility and the installation of lights to the facility. This, he said, will commence in a matter of days.

Fraser also mentioned that the BERMINE Sports Ground located at Islington, New Amsterdam, that was slated to have rehabilitation works being done since 2013, would be restored under the ambit of the town council. The Councillor said, “We are hoping to get back first class cricket there. We completed the front fence for the ground and we are working on the pitch preparations, two pitches, and persons have started doing that”. He assured that the ground would be operable in three weeks’ time.