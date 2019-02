Dave West Indian Imports U15 Inter-County cricket Ramnauth’s unbeaten 147 powers B’ce to 257-run win over E’bo Pattaya (3-12) again among the wickets as E’bo crumble for 33

By Sean Devers at Lusignan

Port Mourant’s opener Rampertab Ramnauth hit a record unbeaten 147 and shared in a 147-run second wicket stand with Tameshwar Mahadeo who made 54 before off-spinner Matthew Pattaya took 3-12 to give Berbice an empathic 257-run victory over Essequibo in the second round of the fifth annual GCB’s Dave West Indian Imports 50-over U-15 cricket encounter at Lusignan yesterday.

The 14-year-old Ramnauth, followed-up his top score of 37 in Berbice’s upset defeat against Demerara at Bourda on Monday to bat through the innings in the masterful unbeaten 147 from 178 balls, 225 minutes. He reached the boundary 11 times as the defending Champions amassed 290-3 in 50 overs.

Ramnauth registered the highest individual score in Guyana’s Inter-County 50-over U-15 cricket and shared in partnerships of 98 for the first wicket with Avishkar Persaud (28), 147 for the second wicket with Mahadeo, whose half-century included three fours, and 34 for third wicket with Christopher DeRoop (8) as Berbice feasted on the Essequibo bowling in scorching heat, on an excellent track and fast outfield.

Twelve-year-old Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club’s off-spinner Matthew ‘Sunil Narine’ Pattaya, watched by a small gathering which included his club’s President Hilbert Forster, the recent recipient of the Medal of Service award for his contributions and achievements in sport, followed-up his 4-27 against Demerara with 3-12 as Essequibo crumbled to 33 all out.

Salim Khan (2-2) and Baskar Dhani (2-9) supported Pattaya, who now has seven wickets from two matches.

Berbice will face the President’s X1 at Lusignan when the competition continues tomorrow after a rest day today.

Berbice won the toss and Persaud, who played the role to the left-handed Ramnauth, batted without worry with Ramnauth executing an elegant cover drive which raced the boundary off Govinda Tulise in the second over of what turned out to be a one-sided contest.

The free-flowing Ramnauth, pivoted and pulled Tulise for four more when he bowled short, while Persaud rotated the strike nicely as the 50 stand was posted in the 10th over.

But with the partnership two short of 100 Persaud played around a ball from Civion Arokium and was trapped LBW for 28 in the 18th over.

Mahadeo looked solid and along with in-form Ramnauth, who drove Gladwin Henry back past his ankles for a bullet-like boundary down the ground, grinded the Essequibians as their partnership took shape as Ramnauth reached his fifty before Albion’s Mahadeo soon registered his half-century.

But with the score 245 and the stand three short of 150, Mahadeo played a slog-sweep off Henry and was taken at deep mid-wicket.

Ramnauth continued to play his shots and soon reached his maiden ton as Christopher DeRoop was content to give him the strike before DeRoop (8) was stumped as Arokium struck again at 279-3.

Needing three to reach his 150 off the final ball Ramnauth used his feet and hit the ball uppishley to deep mid-off but could only get a single and Ramnauth, who hit most of his boundaries from pulls and slog sweeps, played several delightful cover drives and like most left-handers, favoured the cut.

Set a daunting 291 to win their first match after losing to the President’X1 on Monday at Everest, the lads from Guyana’s largest but least populated County started badly when Shassiff Mohamed was bowled Dhani for a duck at 6-1 before Dhani struck again with the score on 15 when Sarwan Bisram, the only batsman to reached double figures, hit a catch to mid-off.

Without addition to the score, Rajendra Ramlall (2) was brilliantly taken at slip by a diving Ramnauth as he stretched forward and steered on the left of him off the seam for DeRoop.

Three wickets tumbled with the score on 21; Arokium (2) was run out, Tulise (0) pushed forward to one from Pattaya and was stumped, while Aryan Doodnauth (0) was run out.

A run later Deo Kanhai (3) fell to Salim Khan to leave the score on 27-7 before Pattaya, in his second year at this level, struck twice with the score on 29 before Khan ended Essequibo’s misery when he removed the last batsman.