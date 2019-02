Cops charged with robbing Brazilian of BLU phone, $1,200 at Lethem crossing

“Why would these two fine young men ruin their career for a beat-up BLU stupid phone,’’ were the words of Attorney-at-law Jerome Khan, who is representing two members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who are charged with robbery.

Daniel Kellman, 25, of 47 Constabulary Compound, Mackenzie, Linden and Sherwayne Spiers, 21, of 136 Parika, East Bank Essequibo, appeared yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on February 20, 2019 at Takutu International Bridge, while being armed with guns issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), they robbed Ronaldo Ferreira of a phone valued $38,000 and $1,200 cash.

The men’s lawyer, in a lengthy bail application, told the court that Kellman and Spiers have served in the Guyana Police Force for seven and two years, respectively, and have never been charged or been in trouble with the law.

The lawyer stated that on February 20, last, his clients were assigned to perform duties at the Lethem Bridge and were issued rifles. He added that sometime around 19:00 hrs, the two men, who were fully dressed in their uniforms, observed two persons, one of them being Ronaldo Ferreira, on the Lethem Bridge, and confronted them to inquire why they were there.

The lawyer argued that due to Ferreira not being able to speak English, there were some communication issues and the two

ranks took Ferreira’s phone, cash and a quantity of narcotics into their possession to lodge same at the Lethem station.

He added, “Why would these two fine young men ruin their career for a beat-up BLU stupid phone. We will defend this charge.”

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the police facts are significantly different from that of the defence counsel. The Prosecutor opposed bail being granted to the law enforcement officers on the ground of the prevalence of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, the defendants were issued with the force rifles and placed on fixed point locations to perform duties around Lethem.

However, the men went to Takutu International Bridge where they confronted Ferreira who was on the bridge. The court heard the ranks placed the man to lie face down on the bridge and robbed him of the articles mentioned in the charge.

Ferreira then went and reported the matter to the Lethem Police Station and the two men were arrested. At the station, a search was carried out on their person and the articles mentioned in the charge were recovered.

Magistrate McLennan released the men on $100,000 bail each.

Condition of the bail is that they report every Friday to the Lethem Police Station until the hearing and determination of the trial.

She also instructed the men to not make contact with the prosecution’s witnesses. The matter was adjourned until March 5 at the Lethem Magistrate’s Courts.