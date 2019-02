CARIFTA Games Trials Seven more athletes qualify for Easter Weekend’s track meet

Seven of Guyana’s most promising athletes will have the opportunity to test their skills on a larger stage when the CARIFTA Games are hosted from April 20-22 in Grand Cayman Islands.

Dozens of Athletes gathered on Sunday at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, to try and qua

lify for the biennial event.

However, Keliza Smith was the first to successfully qualify, in the Girls Under-17 400M sprint. The Running Brave athlete clocked 56.90s.

The Under-17 800M girls’ event saw two athletes in Adriel Austin and Shaquka Tyrel qualifying. Hailing from Running Brave athletics club and Christianburg Wismar Secondary respectively, they clocked 2 mins 17s and 2 mins 18s.

Tyrell later returned in the 1500M event to cop her second qualification of the day. The Lindener clocked a time of 4 mins 55s to qualify, while Austin failed to do so with a time of 5 mins 06s.

The lone field event qualification of the day came to Anisha Gibbons in the Girls Under-17 Javelin event. The teen threw a distance of 42.45m.

Lionel Marks of Hopetown Flames was also on fire on Sunday, qualifying for the sprint double. Marks clocked 10.55s in the Under-20 100m and 21.46s in the 200m dash to book his CARIFTA spot. He was joined by sprint sensation Daniel Williams in the 200m event. Williams, of Upper Demerara Schools, clocked 21.48s to book his spot.

The seventh athlete that qualified on Saturday was Matthew Gordon of Hopetown Flames. The youngster clocked 9m 13s in the Under-17 3000m distance race to seal his qualification.

So far, a total of nine Guyanese athletes in total have qualified for the Carifta Games.