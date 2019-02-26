Zeeburg win their zone in latest FBF Schools Windball Cricket

Results in the 28 Annual Easter Term AL Sport & Tour Promotions, FBF Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy competition show wins for Zeeburg who won their zone in both the male and female department.

In the Male Department – Defending champions Patentia scored 131-2, with Ganesh Persaud 82 not out (11x6s). La Grange replied with 59-3; Keven Garrway made 26, while Roberto Daniels took 2 wickets.

Goed Fortuin then reached 97-2, with Satesh Persaud 57; Vishal John claimed 2 wickets for L’Aventure who in reply were restricted to 89.

In the Zone Finals, Zeeburg scored 91-1, Wazim Khadir 53, Alim Khan 33. Vreed-en Hoop were restricted to 81-5, Peter Persaud made 33 and R Singh took 2 wkts.

In the Female section – Goed Fortuin rattled up 117-0, with Ashley Yard 64 and Cellne Liverpool 46. L’Aventure responded with 103 – 1, Georgeana Butters 48, Abigail Corbin 36 were the top scorers.

In the Zone Finals, Zeeburg hit 125-0, Varni Pitamber scored 66 and Ariana Buckan 50. Vreed–en–Hoop replied with 99-1, Sheline Persaud scored 46 and Fartinah Wilson 28.

In other results La Grange 62-0, Tiffany Lucas 26. L’Aventure 65-1.

Goed Fortuin 69 – 0, C Liverpool 26, Ashley Yard 25. Patentia 68-4, Sofeia Glenn 28.