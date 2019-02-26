West Indian Imports U15 Inter County 50-overs cricket MOM Singh (3-14) bowl Demerara to 56-run win over Berbice

On a steaming hot day in perfect batting conditions, Berbice made an inauspicious start to the defence of their West Indian Imports under-15 Inter County 50 overs cricket tournament when the lost by 56 runs in their opening round game against arch rivals Demerara at Bourda yesterday.

Campbell, a 14-year-old right hander, hit three boundaries in 72-ball 35 but only Thaddeas Lovell whose 34 included three fours and Mavendra Dindayal who reached the boundary once in his 22 were the only other batsmen to reach 13 as Demerara reached 166-7 when their 50 overs expired.

Matthew Pattaya, a 12-year-old off-spinner from Rose Hall Youth & Sports Club picked up 4-27 in his first year at level for Berbice as two run outs hurt the hosts.

Set 167 for victory, Berbice were always behind the required run-rate and despite carefully constructed 37 with two fours from 113 balls from opener Rampertab Ramnauth who added 61 in 25 overs for the first wicket with Rovishkar Sobhai who was run out for 14 as he lingered out of crease at the non-striker’s end, only Damian Cecil (10) batting at number 10 reached double figures.

Singh, bowling with a Sunil Narine action (minus the bent elbow) confused the batsmen with his crafty off-breaks and arm balls to finish 3-14 from 10 frugal overs although two catches were dropped off of his bowling and the last ball of his spell was clobbered to the long-on boundary by Niquau Samuels.

Alvin Mohabiar (2-13) and Lovell (2-8) were other wicket-takers for the home team who will face the President’X1 in a top of the table clash at Everest while Berbice will play Essequibo at Lusignan on the East Coast as the fifth annual tournament continues today from 09:30hrs.

Demerara won the toss and on flat, hard track and off to a slow but solid start with Campbell and 12-year-old Romeo Deonarain who was the silent partner in their 65-run stand.

A pair of attractive cuts off the lively National U-15 pacer Isia Thorne in consecutive overs when he bowled short and wide got Campbell going and together with the sedate Deonarain, saw the 50 up in 18 overs.

Pattaya made the break through when Campbell was well taken at deep mid-off by Ramnauth at 65-1 in 23.1 overs before Deonarain whose 70 balls in his 10 was run out without addition to the score.

Mohabiar was trapped LBW to Pattaya for a duck at 71-3 before Dindayal, who slashed a full toss from the tall Thorne elegantly to the point boundary as he and Lovell, who played some good shots, saw the 100 posted but Dindayal looking well set, was run out at 112-4.

Pattaya removed Lovell and Zachary Jodah (11) with successive balls as two wickets tumbled at 144 before Avinash Rajkumar, unbeaten on 11 threw his bat around before Singh was last out for six.

The defending Champions were given a solid foundation with Ramnauth and Sobhai putting on 61 but they were kept in shackles by left arm spinner Jodah, the son of former Guyana U-19 batsman Richard Jodah as he and leg-spinner Rayad Latif, the son of softball star Richard Latif.

Jodah (0-15 from 10) and Latif who bowled with deceptive flight and had 0-25 from 10 overs were Demerara’s best bowlers before Singh, Lovell and Mohabiar ensured that there would be no recovery for the team from the Ancient County. (Sean Devers)