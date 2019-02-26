Rampant fraudster accused of selling vehicles, properties he did not own

Latest update February 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are saying that a Regent Street man was rampant in targeting a number of victims in fraud schemes.
He not only sold them properties he did not own but also vehicles.
Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force issued a statement that Rajeshwar Persaud also known as Raj Persaud of Lot 12
5 Regent Street, Bourda, Georgetown, is presently on remand. He is involved in an ongoing investigation as it relates to obtaining money by false pretence.
“Based on information, the suspect under the pretence of being a police officer, allegedly collected large sums of money from persons claiming, that he was in a position to assist them in police related matters.
Investigations have also revealed that he sold vehicles and properties for which he was not the owner.”
According to the police, persons who were fleeced by this known fraudster are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-8196, 225-3050, 911 or the nearest police station to give statements that will aid in his prosecution.
Feb 26, 2019Opener Anthony Khan struck a fluent half century, while Sachin Balgobin picked up four wickets to lead the President’s XI to a six-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave...
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Magistrate Leron Daly sentenced a twenty-year-old School of the Nations student to three years for possession of eight ecstasy... more
The United States is again up to its wicked ways in Latin America. It is fomenting instability and regime change in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders This commentary, being written on Thursday February 21, is about troubling developments in Haiti and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]