Rampant fraudster accused of selling vehicles, properties he did not own

Police are saying that a Regent Street man was rampant in targeting a number of victims in fraud schemes.

He not only sold them properties he did not own but also vehicles.

Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force issued a statement that Rajeshwar Persaud also known as Raj Persaud of Lot 12

5 Regent Street, Bourda, Georgetown, is presently on remand. He is involved in an ongoing investigation as it relates to obtaining money by false pretence.

“Based on information, the suspect under the pretence of being a police officer, allegedly collected large sums of money from persons claiming, that he was in a position to assist them in police related matters.

Investigations have also revealed that he sold vehicles and properties for which he was not the owner.”

According to the police, persons who were fleeced by this known fraudster are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-8196, 225-3050, 911 or the nearest police station to give statements that will aid in his prosecution.