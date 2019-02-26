Latest update February 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rampant fraudster accused of selling vehicles, properties he did not own

Feb 26, 2019 News 0

Police are saying that a Regent Street man was rampant in targeting a number of victims in fraud schemes.
He not only sold them properties he did not own but also vehicles.
Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force issued a statement that Rajeshwar Persaud also known as Raj Persaud of Lot 12

Accused: Rajeshwar Persaud

5 Regent Street, Bourda, Georgetown, is presently on remand. He is involved in an ongoing investigation as it relates to obtaining money by false pretence.

“Based on information, the suspect under the pretence of being a police officer, allegedly collected large sums of money from persons claiming, that he was in a position to assist them in police related matters.
Investigations have also revealed that he sold vehicles and properties for which he was not the owner.”
According to the police, persons who were fleeced by this known fraudster are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-8196, 225-3050, 911 or the nearest police station to give statements that will aid in his prosecution.

 

More in this category

Sports

Khan half century, Balgobin four-wicket haul propel President’s XI to six-wicket victory

Khan half century, Balgobin four-wicket haul propel President’s XI...

Feb 26, 2019

Opener Anthony Khan struck a fluent half century, while Sachin Balgobin picked up four wickets to lead the President’s XI to a six-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave...
Read More
West Indian Imports U15 Inter County 50-overs cricket MOM Singh (3-14) bowl Demerara to 56-run win over Berbice

West Indian Imports U15 Inter County 50-overs...

Feb 26, 2019

GASA 3-day annual Mash Swimming C/ships start Friday Meet to be used as Carifta & Goodwill Trials

GASA 3-day annual Mash Swimming C/ships start...

Feb 26, 2019

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup The ‘Bosses’ crush ‘Gold is Money’ -Back Circle outlast champs Bent Street

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup The ‘Bosses’ crush...

Feb 26, 2019

FSCC/Annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Three-Stage Cycle Road Race Romello Crawford outguns opposition to win overall Ralph Seenarine (junior), Junior Niles (veterans) also shines

FSCC/Annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Three-Stage...

Feb 26, 2019

Zeeburg win their zone in latest FBF Schools Windball Cricket

Zeeburg win their zone in latest FBF Schools...

Feb 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Oil is the end game

    The United States is again up to its wicked ways in Latin America. It is fomenting instability and regime change in the... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]