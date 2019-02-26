OS&H investigating recent aircraft, other accidents

The Ministry of Social Protection’s Occupational Safety and Health (OS&H) Department is actively investigating four recent accidents which resulted in deaths and injuries to employees.

The deaths being investigated are Captain Randy Liverpool who died in a crash at the Eteringbang Airstrip in Region S

even; Andre Park who died after he was reportedly crushed by a log which fell from a machine, and 17-year-old Romeo Ruben who died when the eastern wall of the Gold Hill Backdam, mining pit at Upper Mazaruni, suddenly collapsed.

The injury of Captain Lincoln Gomez who was injured during a plane crash aback Canal Number Two is also being investigated.

OS&H Officer, Dwain Vyfhuis, and Senior OSH Officers, Roydon Croal, Neville Nicholas and Maxean Bess from the OS&H department are currently investigating the four cases.

To date the officers have taken the necessary steps by writing the various police stations, hospitals and the Forestry Department requesting information on the incidents. Interviews were also done with witnesses. On completion of the investigations, recommendations will be made to prevent reoccurrence.

“The OS&H Department wishes to remind employers, that according to the laws of Guyana any accident arising out of and in the course of the employment of any worker causes loss of life to such worker or disables such worker for more than a year from earning full wages at the place of his employment at the time of such accident, written notice of the accident in the Form accompanied by the particulars set out in the First Schedule, shall forthwith in the case of paragraph (a) and within four days in the case of paragraph (b), be sent by the employer to the Authority and the committee, safety and health representative or trade union if any.”

The OS&H Department is charged with the responsibility of monitoring, encouraging and enforcing the practice of good safety and health standards.

The objective of the Department is to improve working conditions and environment in Guyana with the emphasis on preventative rather than curative measures.