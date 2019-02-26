Oil is the end game

The United States is again up to its wicked ways in Latin America. It is fomenting instability and regime change in the region.

It has already been successful in engineering legislative, military and judicial coups to remove democratically elected Presidents in Honduras, Paraguay and Brazil. The United States was complicit in the coup d’état which unseated and exiled Manuel Zelaya in 2009. It was behind the bogus charges against former Presidents of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In Paraguay, the US was the hidden hand behind the legislative coup which ousted President Lugo.

Rousseff was not indicted for personal corruption. In fact, she is widely considered to be extremely honest. She was impeached because she moved government funds between Budgets even though she maintains this is not unusual or criminal.

Trumped up charges were laid against Lula. He was said to have been given a seaside apartment. But no evidence was ever been laid before the court that he ever owned that property which in fact was titled in the name of a friend.

Lugo was the victim of a legislative putsch. He was given a mere one day to defend himself in the legislative assembly. Two of the largest regional organizations, UNASUR and MERCOSUR suspended Paraguay over his removal.

The actions taken against Zelaya, Lugo, Rousseff and Lula are all part of a wider geo-political agenda being pursued by the United States and its regional lackeys to remove left-wing governments and to replace them with US puppets.

The United States and neo-liberalism are having their way, ironically, because of term limits which have resulted in many left-wing leaders not being eligible to run for consecutive terms. The US has exploited these constitutional stipulations to give advantages in right wing regimes.

The big fish, however, is Venezuela. The US has tried everything in that country but has failed to unseat the Chavez and the Maduro administrations. In 2002 it engineered a short-lived coup against Hugo Chavez.

Having failed to oust Madruo in free and fair elections, economic sanctions and violent street protests, it is now attempting with the help of treacherous regimes in South America and with the Organization of American States (OAS) and the LIMA Group to impose a new President on the country in violation of established democratic norms, the very norms which it claims Maduro is contravening.

The latest outrage against Venezuela is the claim that last year’s elections which brought Maduro to power were not free and fair. This despite the conduct of the elections being certified and free. No less a figure than Jimmy Carter has described the Venezuelan electoral body which runs its elections as among the best in the world.

The US and the OAS has decided however, that the elections were not fair because certain elements of the opposition were excluded. But was Maduro responsible for this?

It was the opposition which prior to the elections had taken to violent street protests, backed by the United States, to topple Maduro. The Venezuela President and his supporters held on and rode the tide. The protests eventually fizzled and the opposition splintered over differences. As such, they could not field a consensus candidate for the presidential elections and when an opposition candidate finally emerged he was soundly defeated in a free poll.

History is repeating itself. Street protests, with the backing of the United States, are again being launched to topple Maduro. A number of governments have refused to recognize Maduro as President. These governments along with the United States and the European Union have recognized an opposition leader as the President.

These governments are part of a conspiracy for regime change in Venezuela. And the US yesterday intensified sanctions against the Venezuelan government. It is also breaching the sovereignty of that state by sending food supplies without the consent of the government.

The United States is the ‘chief cook and bottle washer’ in this sordid affair. It is not interested in the Venezuelan people. It is not interested in democracy. It is interested in Venezuelan oil. That is its end game.