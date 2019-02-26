NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup The ‘Bosses’ crush ‘Gold is Money’ -Back Circle outlast champs Bent Street

The ultimate prize is still up for grabs, but if Sparta Boss’s breathtaking performance against nemesis Gold is Money’ is anything to go by, then fellow finalist Back Circle is in for a rough ride come Saturday when the curtains come down on this year’s National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Magnum Mash Cup, at the National Gymnasium.

Long considered the most successful team in the shorter format, the ‘Bosses’ produced an awe-inspiring display in their semi-final clash against ‘Gold is Money’ that left their rival and their supporters in a state of utter shock.

The final 9-3 scoreline represented the most lop-sided result in the two teams’ history of bitter rivalries and sets up nicely the anticipation of more fierce battles in the future.

Playing in the second semi-final of the evening before another large crowd, the two archrivals completely overshadowed the opening last four clash between defending champion Bent Street and Back Circle which on any other night would have been a headliner.

The two battled end to end in enthralling fashion, before Back Circle prevailed 6-5 in sudden death penalty shootout following a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time.

Touted as ‘must see’ Sparta Boss were quickly into their stride within two minutes through a masterful display of skill from talisman Jermin Junor, who chested down a long ball, raced on to it, before unleashing a cracking left-footer into the far corner.

Five minutes later, ‘Gold is Money’ through another wonderful exhibition of skill equalized through Hubert Pedro, who expertly evaded two tackles to fire past the opposing custodian.

However, Sparta ensured that there was enough daylight between the two teams, slamming home four unanswered goals to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

Junor added his second in the 11th minute and his effort was followed by a quick brace from Gregory Richardson and a strike from Sheldon Shepherd after twenty-one minutes.

Randolph Wagner, who netted a pair then pulled one back in the 30th, for ‘Gold is Money’, but recent acquisition Ryan ‘Bum Bum’ Hackett lit up the arena with three rapid goals which was only interrupted by Shepherd’s completion of his second to put the game beyond reach.

Wagner scored his second, but the game was already won by the ‘Bosses’.

It was fitting revenge for Sparta that had lost to ‘Gold is Money’ twice in recent encounters.

Champions Bent Street will not be defending their title after falling to a determined Back Circle who came from two goals down to win their place in the final.

Two magnificent strikes from Daniel Wilson in the 9th and 13th minutes had given Bent Street a wonderful cushion that lasted up to half time.

However, the resumption saw a different Back Circle unit who clawed their way back into contention through goals from Stephon McLean in the 20th and 27th minutes which proved enough to send the contest into penalty shootout.

That too provided an exciting climax with fans bellowing support for both teams from the stands.

In the end, Back Circle, a team that has been to this stage on numerous occasions held their nerve and won in sudden death.

Saturday night promises sizzling action in both the third place and final matchups.

Trophy Stall, Insurance Brokers and Nigel Hinds are also the sponsors on board.

Complete Results

Semi-finals

Game-1

Back Circle-2 vs Bent Street-2

Back Circle won 6-5 on sudden death penalty kicks

Back Circle Scorer

Stephon McLean-20th and 27th

Bent Street Scorer

Daniel Wilson-9th and 13th

Game-2

Sparta Boss-9 vs Gold is Money-3

Sparta Scorers

Ryan Hackett-33rd, 35th and 38th

Jermin Junior-2nd and 11th

Gregory Richardson-12th and 15th

Sheldon Shepherd-21st and 36th

Gold is Money Scorers

Randolph Wagner-30th and 39th

Hubert Pedro-7th