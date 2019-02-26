Mash mash up nuff people

Saturday come and gone. Nuff people do nuff things to enjoy demself. De mash start wid J’ouvert and dem had nuff J’ouvert. One man lef he house Friday night, sport at Congress Place then join a band on Mash Day.

Dem boys see de man Mash pun de road behind a band. He drink from every Tom, Dick and Beharry and he hug up people he didn’t even know. Was smile all day in de hot sun.

Dem boys see odda people Mashing but fuh some reason this man stand out. He really enjoy heself. As he go down de road he see friends and dem hug him up. Even some strange gyals hug him up and party. It was a real Mash.

When de float done de man feel Mash up but he know that once dem had odda sport he wouldn’t miss. That is how a boy Mash he foot when he step into de party dem had at Congress Place. He get vex that he tell dem boys if wasn’t a sport he woulda Mash in de boy face.

De party done when de sun come up Sunday morning. By then de man Mash up. De likker that he drink mek a mess of he head and he stomach. De last straw come when he go home. Because he didn’t go home de night, he wife led de food cover down pun de table. Was Mash potato.

Dem boys seh that some people had odda Mash experience. Some of dem sore all over because dem get sunburn. Dem who set up picnic and apply skin cream didn’t suffer so much. But was dem who had on next to nutten and tramp. Blister deh all over dem body.

And of course, by November de population gun expand. Nuff Mash babies gun be born. And of course, some of de fathers gun Mash de road in de Great Escape.

Talk half and wait fuh anodda mash.