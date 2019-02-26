Man charged with rape of girl, 9

A man, who is accused of raping a nine-year-old girl, was yesterday charged and released on $250,000 bail for the offence.

Thirty-year-old Mario Heywood, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between October 1, 2018, and November 20, 2018, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

The matter was heard in-camera; members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.

According to information, the child is known to the defendant. During the period mentioned in the charge, the child was left in his care. It is alleged that Haywood raped the child while her parents were out. The child then confided in her mother as to what had transpired and the matter was reported to the police. An investigation was carried out and Heywood was arrested for the offence.

The Magistrate after listening to the prosecution’s facts released Heywood on $250,000 bail. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on March 7, 2019.