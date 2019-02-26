“I do not respond well to threats”,Jagdeo warns Harmon.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo is not fazed by statements attributed to Minister of State Joseph Harmon warning him to desist from telling the public servants not to carry out the will of the government.

At the last post-Ministerial Plenary press briefing, Minister Harmon, said that the government will not sit idly by and allow Jagdeo to continue threatening public servants about what will happen should they allow the government to continue its operations unfettered.

Jagdeo responded at his last presser. He said, “Harmon is saying, oh Jagdeo may face consequences. Harmon is trying to threaten me, to say I will face consequences if I continue to threaten the public officials.

“I am not threatening (public servants) like (APNU+AFC) did in the 2014, 2015 period saying how many people they will put in jail. I am saying we will ensure that every single illegal act that took place in this period is fully and impartially investigated and there will be consequences.”

Jagdeo continued, “Harmon himself may face some of those (consequences). So if he thinks that bothers me one bit he is deluded. I do not respond well to threats especially by people like Harmon and the others when on a daily basis they are subverting the constitution and laws of Guyana.

“And, it is the same thing for the person who heads the lands and survey department (Trevor Benn).”

It is not the first time Jagdeo and Harmon are having a back and forth on this very issue.

This is mainly because the APNU+AFC government continues to insist that it must be business as usual, until such time that the court pronounces on the matters before it, in relation to the no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) maintains that the government can only act in a caretaker capacity. As a result, Jagdeo has been calling on public servants to be “on the lookout.”

Since the passage of the no-confidence motion that saw the fall of government, Jagdeo has hosted several press conferences while the government held only a few. At all of his press conferences, Jagdeo has been repeating this call on public servants to be vigilant. He asked that they report suspicious transactions and “put Guyana first.”

Further, Jagdeo called on public workers not to process the “suspicious” transactions. Jagdeo has been preaching that these transactions would be illegal and that the government’s continued functioning is in violation of Guyana’s supreme law—the Constitution. Apparently, his calls are being paid heed, and some public servants are complying.

As such, Harmon has been calling on “right-thinking” public workers to understand that they still have duties to fulfill for which they are being paid.

In January, Harmon said that those employees would do better to continue the government’s work.

“It is an error to accept that advice (offered by Jagdeo), the budget programme continues. The persons who are meant to implement the programmes must recognize that they have a duty to act in an efficient manner and have those programmes implemented,” said Harmon.

But, Jagdeo continues, at every press conference to “warn” public servants.