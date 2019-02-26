Guyanese appears in court for murder of Trini’s doubles vendor

Latest update February 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Trinidad (Trinidad Express) – GUYANESE national, Balgobin Doodnath, appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with last week’s murder of doubles vendor, Dhroop Jagessar.
Jagessar, 22, who lived in Chase Village, was arrested last Tuesday at the Piarco International Airport. He was charged following instructions last Friday by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.
Doodnath faced Chaguanas magistrate Aden Stroude who read the murder charge to him.
A State attorney is to be appointed in the case.
Stroude adjourned the matter to March 25.
Jagessar, 66, also of Chase Village, was last Monday chopped on his head and died at the scene. Investigations were supervised by Superintendent Winchester and the charge was laid by constable Sewdath of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3.
