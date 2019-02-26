Grant forfeited for Stabroek Market clock repairs

Yesterday, at the Statutory Meeting of Mayor and City Council of Georgetown, the councilors unanimously decided that the US Ambassador’s grant would be returned to the United States Embassy.

This grant was secured during the tenure of Ambassador Perry Holloway.

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown had submitted a proposal for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Stabroek Market clock in January 2016 to the United States Embassy in Guyana.

A grant to the sum of US$41,000 was approved by the United States of America Embassy in Guyana.

A US$10,000 cheque was given to the City Treasurer’s Department.

Subsequently, the council had advertised via print media for qualified contractors to submit tenders.

A contractor, Carlyle Benjamin, was shortlisted since his proposal was deemed the most suitable. According to the M&CC, the Embassy of the United States communicated to the council that they were exploring other options to have the iconic heritage restored.

The Smithsonian was contacted.

However, it was found that cost was quite exorbitant.

“Hence, the process of rehabilitation remained stalled. Two meetings were held with a representative of the embassy indicating that due to the extensive work required by the clock the grant is to be forfeited.”