GASA 3-day annual Mash Swimming C/ships start Friday Meet to be used as Carifta & Goodwill Trials

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) holds its annual Mashramani Long Course Swimming Championships from Friday to Sunday at the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Coleen Stephen

This Meet will be used as trials for selection on the 2019 Carifta Swimming Championships team and the Preliminary squad for the 2019 Goodwill Games and the action starts at 12:00hrs and finishes at 17:00hrs each day.

Aleka Persaud

Among those expected to participate are Paul Mahaica, Leon Seaton, Aleka Persaud and 16-year Lethem Swimmer Coleen Stephen who was recently awarded a scholarship to swim in Georgetown.
Events:

Leon Seaton

Day 1: 1,500m Freestyle, 200m Backstroke, 400m Individual Medley (IM), 100m Backstroke and 200m Butterfly.

Paul Mahaica

Day 2: 800m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 200m IM, 50m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle, 50m Breaststroke and 400m Freestyle
Day 3: 200m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 100m Breaststroke and 50m Freestyle
The public is encouraged to come out and support Guyana’s future Olympic swimmers. (Sean Devers)

 

