GASA 3-day annual Mash Swimming C/ships start Friday Meet to be used as Carifta & Goodwill Trials

Latest update February 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) holds its annual Mashramani Long Course Swimming Championships from Friday to Sunday at the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
This Meet will be used as trials for selection on the 2019 Carifta Swimming Championships team and the Preliminary squad for the 2019 Goodwill Games and the action starts at 12:00hrs and finishes at 17:00hrs each day.
Among those expected to participate are Paul Mahaica, Leon Seaton, Aleka Persaud and 16-year Lethem Swimmer Coleen Stephen who was recently awarded a scholarship to swim in Georgetown.
Events:
Day 1: 1,500m Freestyle, 200m Backstroke, 400m Individual Medley (IM), 100m Backstroke and 200m Butterfly.
Day 2: 800m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 200m IM, 50m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle, 50m Breaststroke and 400m Freestyle
Day 3: 200m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 100m Breaststroke and 50m Freestyle
The public is encouraged to come out and support Guyana’s future Olympic swimmers. (Sean Devers)
Feb 26, 2019Opener Anthony Khan struck a fluent half century, while Sachin Balgobin picked up four wickets to lead the President’s XI to a six-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave...
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Magistrate Leron Daly sentenced a twenty-year-old School of the Nations student to three years for possession of eight ecstasy... more
The United States is again up to its wicked ways in Latin America. It is fomenting instability and regime change in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders This commentary, being written on Thursday February 21, is about troubling developments in Haiti and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]