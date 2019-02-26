FSCC/Annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Three-Stage Cycle Road Race Romello Crawford outguns opposition to win overall Ralph Seenarine (junior), Junior Niles (veterans) also shines

Romello Crawford peddled his way to overall victory when the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Three-Stage Cycle Road Race concluded on Sunday last with the final stage from Georgetown to Belfield and back.

Crawford’s winning time was 6 Hours 9 Minutes 25 Seconds which was 10 seconds better than 2nd placed Geron Williams (6’ 9” 35”), Andrew Hicks (6’ 10” 34”), Briton John (6’ 10” 36”), Curtis Dey (6’ 10” 46”) and Christopher Griffith (6’ 11” 10”) closing out the top six positions overall.

Emerging as the top junior was Ralph Seenarine of Berbice in 6 Hours 22 Minutes 37 Seconds; he led a Berbician clean sweep of the top three overall positions in this category. Second was Jason Sampson (6’ 38” 38”) with the 3rd place occupied by Kevin Ross (7’ 01” 22”).

The indefatigable Junior Niles took the veterans top spot in 6 Hours 25 Minutes 37 Seconds relegating last year’s winner, Paul Choo-Wee-Naam to the 2nd place (6’ 26” 03”) with 3rd place going to Jaikarran Sukhai (6’ 26” 46”).

Michael Anthony and Curtis Dey won four sprint prizes apiece, Christopher Griffith had two, while there was one each for Jornel Yearwood, Briton John, Paul De Nobrega, Junior Niles, Alanzo Ambrose, Deeraj Garbarran and Christopher Griffith.

Following are the results from the three stages and overall in the event that was organized by the Flying Stars Cycle club and sponsored by the Burnham Foundation:

Stage 1 – From Corriverton, Berbice to Main Street New Amsterdam (February 17)

Place Name Time

1st Romello Crawford 1’ 46” 59”

2nd Andre Greene 1 47” 20”

Briton John 1’ 47” 24”

Andrew Hicks “ “

Curtis Dey “ “

Geron Williams “ “

Christopher Griffith “ “

Michael Anthony “ “

Deeraj Garbarran “ “

Enzo Matthews “ “

Stage 2 – Linden to Homestretch Avenue (February 24)

1st Andre Greene 3’ 03” 52”

2nd Paul De Nobrega 3’ 04” 05”

Andrew Hicks “ “

Briton John “ “

Geron Williams “ “

Romello Crawford 3’ 04” 33”

Cristopher Griffith “ “

Michael Anthony “ “

Marcus Keiler “ “

Alanzo Ambrose “ “

Curtis Dey 3’ 05” 39”

Stage 3 – Georgetown to Belfield and Back (February 24)

1st Romello Crawford 1’ 18” 14”

2nd Curtis Dey 1’ 18” 15”

Geron Williams “ “

Christopher Griffith 1’ 19” 15”

Andrew Hicks “ “

Briton John “ “

Ralph Seenarine “ “

Alanzo Ambrose “ “

Paul De Nobrega 1’ 21” 23”

Overall Placing

Seniors Juniors

1st Romello Crawford 6’ 9” 25” Ralph Seenarine 6’ 22” 28”

2nd Geron Williams 6’ 9” 35” Jason Sampson 6’ 38” 38”

3rd Andrew Hicks 6’ 10” 35” Kevin Ross 7’ 01” 22”

4th Briton John 6’ 10” 36”

5th Curtis Dey 6’ 10” 46”

6th Christopher Griffith 6’ 11” 10”

Veterans

1st Junior Niles 6’ 25” 37”

2nd Paul Choo-Wee-Naam 6’ 26” 03”

3rd Jaikarran Sukhai 6’ 26” 46”