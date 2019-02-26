E’bo celebrates 49th republic anniversary with fervour

A vibrant energy filled the streets of Anna Regina yesterday, as colors, art and culture were all pieced together in celebrating Republic Day 2019 in Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam].

Essequibians came out in their numbers to witness the costume and float parade, which will most likely be remembered in years to come. It was an amazing spectacle as the parade made its way from Three Friends to the Anna Regina Centre Ground.

A scene to behold it was, as many persons grabbed the opportunity to gain first-hand look of the parade.

Guyanese from all walks of life jammed down to the beat of vibrant Guyanese SOCA music. There were seven creative floats. The specially designed costumes created a psychedelic atmosphere at the Anna Regina Centre Ground.

The materials pieced together all had an amazing story to tell about Guyana’s 49th Republic Anniversary. The regional administration’s float was a true piece of art. It depicted the city of El Dorado; the tale of a golden city, which eventually led to the discovery of Guyana in the first place.

The float portrayed a pyramid on which a tower stands with the Golden Arrow Head. The participants in the region’s band, who depicted the citizens of El Dorado, adorned themselves in golden costumes. It was therefore no surprise when the piece scored first place in both the Large and Small group categories.

The parade eventually made its way to the Anna Regina Centre ground where the bands were judged in the large, medium and small categories.

In the medium category, the Essequibo Technical Institute secured third place, while the police youth group placed second. Securing the first position was the Mainstay/Whyaka group.

In the Small category, the third place went to the Anna Regina Town council, while the Department of Education scooped second place. The Regional Administration secured the first position.