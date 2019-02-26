Better Hope man arrested after tyre fire gets out of control

Latest update February 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Authorities are contemplating action after a Better Hope resident lighted a fire that caused major traffic woes on the East Coast Demerara yesterday. The man was warned several times.
According to Haroon Khan, an official of the Better Hope/La Bonne Intention Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), the man who has been taken into custody, was warned over the weekend.
The fire broke out on an open lot at the Railway Embankment, Better Hope.
Neighbours told reporters that the man has been dumping tyres and bullying them.
Reportedly, he lit the fire on Saturday morning and it got out of control. A fire engine came several times.
However, yesterday, the fire started up again, engulfing the area, and halting traffic on one of the busiest roads in the country.
Apparently, the fire had been burning in the scores of tyres that were dumped.
The high flames threatened a nearby home, scorching it.
Neighbours said that the man who lit the fire would curse and threaten them whenever they have to speak to him.
According to the NDC, seven warnings were issued with the cooperation of the Environmental Protection Agency.
