Tassa Drumming is ‘Kool Runnings’

Brought to the Caribbean, the Americas and Africa in the 19th century, Tassa is a popular facet of Indian and Pakistani communities, as well as the diaspora. The tassa drum is a conical drum, which is played with a heavy bass drum called dhol, or simply “bass”, and brass cymbals or metal shakers called Jaal.KR Tassa Entertainment is a musical group, from Enmore, East Coast Demerara, of six men who play the drum ensemble that emanated from India. The members are Ryan Ganesh and Raju Sayroo, who play Tassa; Rajin Sayroo and Yuvraj Bhagwandeen, who play Bass; and Neeramjan Kaydarnath and Bharrat Singh, who play Jaal.Ganesh, the group’s founder and one of the older members, started drumming since he was 12, and Tassa when he was 15. Apart from Tassa instruments, he plays the Dolak when he goes to Mandir. His passion for music led him to start KR Tassa Entertainment with only two other members at the time, the Sayroo brothers. KR stands for ‘Kool Runnings’.Singh later joined in 2016, while Bhagwandeen and Kaydarnath joined in 2018.Singh is the group’s oldest member. Even though he only joined last year, Ganesh said that the men value him as a member because he has brought impressive skill and experience. The current leader, however, is Raju Sayroo.The men consider Tassa a hobby, but and all have other careers that they pursue. The work of the Tassa Group has attracted a series of faithful sponsors, including Rajin Auto Paint & Accessories, D&E Rental, Institute of Professional Teaching, Eastern Financial Corporation and Cofax Printery.Last year, KR performed for two competitions. They competed in Tassarama, which is a yearly competition of Tassa groups at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, hosted to commemorate the arrival of East Indians to Guyana. At that competition, they scored third place. They also performed at the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Kala Utsav, an annual festival of the arts for hundreds of youths to express their diverse talents. KR had won second place.With no formal training, the group has played for a wide range of events, including Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) Cricket T20, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Rebound, Mashramani,and many weddings, Chutney shows, and other cultural events. Their biggest performance to date, according to Ganesh, was during the 2019 Soca Monarch Competition, when they performed ‘Soca In Meh Vein’ with second place winner, Steven Ramphal.Ganesh said that the group is constituted by people from different backgrounds, who are now apart of the leading Tassa group on the East Coast of Demerara. KR’s goal is to be the leading Tassa group in Guyana.Ganesh said, “I personally would like to encourage youngsters to follow their dreams and passions. Don’t give up easily.”