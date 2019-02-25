Latest update February 25th, 2019 1:25 AM

Second edition of NAMILCO/GFF Flour Power Nat. U17 League to be launched tomorrow

Feb 25, 2019 Peeping Tom 0

The nine (9) Regional Members Associations (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) are gearing up for what is anticipated to be an exciting season-two of the National Milling Company of Guyana, GFF Intra Association Under-17 League which will be launched tomorrow at the headquarters of the sponsors, located at Agricola, East Bank Demerara.
Passionate about the game and more so, empowerment of youths through this medium, Managing Director of NAMILCO, Mr. Bert Sukhai is expected to deliver feature remarks at tomorrow’s event in this the 50th year of existence of the company, fulfilling the dietary needs of Guyanese through one of its main products, Thundebolt Flour.
Many of the associations would have faced numerous challenges in season one of the leagues which kicked off in 2017 but this time around they would be aiming to have better run and more efficient leagues.
Word out is that all the RMA’s have already commenced work on putting systems in place for season two of the league; Rupununi, Essequibo, Bartica, Upper Demerara, East Bank, East Demerara, Georgetown, Berbice and West Demerara.

