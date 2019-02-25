Milo Schools’ football tourney Annandale, Lodge and PC notch wins yesterday

The seventh annual Milo School’s football tournament, which is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through their ‘Stop the

violence’ campaign, resumed yesterday after breaking from their usual schedule to facilitate Mashramani/Republic Day celebrations, with four group, round-robin clashes.

In the opener, South Ruimveldt were held to a 2-2 draw by St. Joseph’s High who were unlucky not to come away with a win after the versatile Warren Williams scored a brace, while giving his side the lead twice in the fourth and 29 minutes of the game.

South Ruimveldt equalized first in the 27th minute through Christopher Bovell and again in the 40th minute, thanks to Godfrey Weekes.

The second clash between Annandale Secondary and Canje finished 3-1 in favour of the lads from the East Coast of Demerara. Colin Henriques in the 21st, Omari Glasgow in the 35th and Jerome Harrigan in the 67th were the scorers for Annandale. Canje’s lone goal came off the booth of Javon Persaud in the 23rd minute.

Lodge Secondary stole the show with a 9-0 drubbing of Marian Academy in the penultimate clash of the day led by a hat-trick from Dorwin George, a brace from Marcus Bamfield and one goal each from Curt Edwards, Shemroy Myers and Rasheed Evans while an own goal took the tally to nine.

Meanwhile, President’s College edged St. Mary’s 2 – 1. On the scorecard for the winners, Edron Stephens netted in the 15th minute and Vernon Lawson in the 64th via a penalty. St. Mary’s goal came from Jaheem Harsham in the 30th minute which was the equalizer.

Today’s play will see a double header at the same venue commencing at 15:30hrs Bishop’s High play St. Stanislaus College in the first match and Queen’s College take on North Ruimveldt Secondary in game two at 17:10 hrs.