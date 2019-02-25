McDonald Promotions thanks contributors of Patrick Ford Memorial Boxing tourney

McDonald Promotions (MP) is expressing thanks all those persons who contributed to the success of the recently staged Patrick Ford Memorial International Boxing competition.

In a release, head of MP, Alford McDonald said that the collaboration with the Guyana Boxing Association has seen an improvement in the second year which speaks volumes of things to come.

The Patrick Ford Memorial was held on February 17th at the National Gymnasium and saw 15 fights carded. McDonald thanked the local sponsors, which included the National Sports Commission, The Trophy Stall, Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs and the Guyana Defence Force.

He also extended gratitude to several overseas sponsors: From Puerto Rico – Stevenson Freight Service; From St. Thomas – Turnbull Sand, Challenger Trucking, Top Notch Trucking, Island Gass and Junior Huggins Ice cream Service; From St. Croix Ferol Trucking and From Tortola -Lazarus Shipping and Tortola Pride Shipping Service.