McDonald Promotions thanks contributors of Patrick Ford Memorial Boxing tourney

Latest update February 25th, 2019 1:25 AM
McDonald Promotions (MP) is expressing thanks all those persons who contributed to the success of the recently staged Patrick Ford Memorial International Boxing competition.
In a release, head of MP, Alford McDonald said that the collaboration with the Guyana Boxing Association has seen an improvement in the second year which speaks volumes of things to come.
The Patrick Ford Memorial was held on February 17th at the National Gymnasium and saw 15 fights carded. McDonald thanked the local sponsors, which included the National Sports Commission, The Trophy Stall, Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs and the Guyana Defence Force.
He also extended gratitude to several overseas sponsors: From Puerto Rico – Stevenson Freight Service; From St. Thomas – Turnbull Sand, Challenger Trucking, Top Notch Trucking, Island Gass and Junior Huggins Ice cream Service; From St. Croix Ferol Trucking and From Tortola -Lazarus Shipping and Tortola Pride Shipping Service.
Feb 25, 2019Numerous outstanding performances were recorded when the Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (ASK-G) hosted its 2019 National championships on Sunday February 17th last at the YMCA Thomas...
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
It is impossible to live in Guyana and not feel that Guyana’s end is near when you see the likes of Bharrat Jagdeo, Gail... more
The nine (9) Regional Members Associations (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) are gearing up for what is anticipated... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders This commentary, being written on Thursday February 21, is about troubling developments in Haiti and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]