Mash 25-over Masters Cricket Albion beat Enmore by six wickets at Enmore

Feb 25, 2019 Sports 0

Anil Beharry took 5-12 to claim trophies for best bowler and Man-of-the-Match.

Former Berbice left-arm spinner Anil Beharry rolled back the years and captured 5-12 to lead Albion Masters to a comfortable six-wicket victory

The Albion Masters after victory against Enmore Masters on Mash Day.

over Enmore Masters on Saturday (Mashramani day) at the lightning fast Enmore ground.
The 49-year-old Beharry, a big hitting left-handed who played at the 50-overs level for Berbice from 1995-1997 befuddled the East Coast batsmen as Enmore, who opted to bat on a good track in sweltering heat, were bowled out for 92.
Former Berbice Inter-County 50 batsman Eon Abel offered some resistance with 25 with two boundaries before he provided the burly Beharry with his first victim.
But after the diminutive Sheik Mohammed who played 17 first-class and 14 limited overs games for Guyana between 1988-1999, was bowled for a duck by former Berbice youth player Deopraksh Ramdat, only left-hander Latchman Yadram (16) reached double as Beharry sliced through the batting order like a hot knife through butter.
Watched by a good size Village crowd on a day Guyana celebrated its 49th Republic Anniversary, Albion, led by a dashing 30 with three boundaries from Prabhudyal Baldeo, reached 93-4 in 16 overs.
Baldeo, the of brother of former Guyana youth batsman Bachan Baldeo, featured in a useful 36-run second wicket stand with Subramani Mangali who made 27 before he retired hurt to set the Central Corentyne side on course for victory.
The Berbicians lost two quick wickets when Baldeo and the left-handed Huburn Evans, who played the first of his nine first-class matches in 1977, came together before reaching their target with nine overs to spare. (Sean Devers)

 

 

