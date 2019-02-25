Mambo Sports Bar sponsors 18-team domino tourney

With a growing number of corporate entities offering support for the sport of Dominoes, Mambo Sports Bar of Barr Street, Kitty was not going to be left out.

The popular Sports Bar has agreed to sponsor an eighteen-team Competition in collaboration with Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire which will be staged on March 3, at the sponsor’s location.

On Friday, Manager Lalita Narine handed over the trophies and committed to sponsorship of the tournament during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the Bar.

Present at the occasion was Wiltshire, who received the trophies and in brief remarks promised that the event will attract most of the best teams in the country.

Close to $300,000 in prize monies will be up for grabs with the winning team set to collect $175,000, while second and third place finishers will take home $75,000 and $45,000 respectively.

Wiltshire added that the Guyana National Domino Association rules will be in effect and the format to be used is 4 games 6 sittings in 2 in 1 out system.

Narine said the entity was happy to be associated with the sport, adding that she has witnessed its growth both in terms of popularity and participation so she is confident that the collaboration will reap success and be executed with the discipline that any corporate partner would appreciate.

Double six time is 14:00hrs and entrance fee is $12,000 per team.

Drinks and food will be on sale throughout the day.