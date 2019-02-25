Latest update February 25th, 2019 1:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mambo Sports Bar sponsors 18-team domino tourney

Feb 25, 2019 Sports 0

Manager Lalita Narine hands over one of the trophies to Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire in the presence of Detanglie Narine at the Bar’s location.

With a growing number of corporate entities offering support for the sport of Dominoes, Mambo Sports Bar of Barr Street, Kitty was not going to be left out.
The popular Sports Bar has agreed to sponsor an eighteen-team Competition in collaboration with Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire which will be staged on March 3, at the sponsor’s location.
On Friday, Manager Lalita Narine handed over the trophies and committed to sponsorship of the tournament during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the Bar.
Present at the occasion was Wiltshire, who received the trophies and in brief remarks promised that the event will attract most of the best teams in the country.
Close to $300,000 in prize monies will be up for grabs with the winning team set to collect $175,000, while second and third place finishers will take home $75,000 and $45,000 respectively.
Wiltshire added that the Guyana National Domino Association rules will be in effect and the format to be used is 4 games 6 sittings in 2 in 1 out system.
Narine said the entity was happy to be associated with the sport, adding that she has witnessed its growth both in terms of popularity and participation so she is confident that the collaboration will reap success and be executed with the discipline that any corporate partner would appreciate.
Double six time is 14:00hrs and entrance fee is $12,000 per team.
Drinks and food will be on sale throughout the day.

 

More in this category

Sports

ASK-G host exciting 2019 Championships Roger Peroune shines yet again

ASK-G host exciting 2019 Championships Roger Peroune shines yet

Feb 25, 2019

Numerous outstanding performances were recorded when the Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (ASK-G) hosted its 2019 National championships on Sunday February 17th last at the YMCA Thomas...
Read More
Milo Schools’ football tourney Annandale, Lodge and PC notch wins yesterday

Milo Schools’ football tourney Annandale, Lodge...

Feb 25, 2019

Andre “Padlock” Green Wins Sanko Benjamin 85th birthday cycle road race

Andre “Padlock” Green Wins Sanko Benjamin...

Feb 25, 2019

Kevin Dinanauth wins Trophy Stall annual Golf tournament in fine style Clifford Reis and Patanjilee Persaud capture their Flights

Kevin Dinanauth wins Trophy Stall annual Golf...

Feb 25, 2019

Flying Ace Cycle Club season continues with Courts Furniture Store race in Berbice

Flying Ace Cycle Club season continues with...

Feb 25, 2019

Mambo Sports Bar sponsors 18-team domino tourney

Mambo Sports Bar sponsors 18-team domino tourney

Feb 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]