Kevin Dinanauth wins Trophy Stall annual Golf tournament in fine style Clifford Reis and Patanjilee Persaud capture their Flights

Starting off as early as near 6:30am under bright sunny conditions on Saturday last, some competitors of the nearly 50 registered participants took to the Course, to compete in the annual Trophy Stall Golf Classic, mindful that they would be able to finish play by midday and so still enjoy or participate in Mashramani celebrations, or the Jordi Pinol birthday celebrations that follow at the end of the tournament.

Kevin Dinanauth, who had not played in a tournament since the Guyana Open of November 2018, noted that “I have been practicing once a week, and today I was determined to focus on my game and play well. And because the Course is very encouraging to play, I was able to do well!” Scoring a total of 4 birdies and 6 bogies, he ended the tournament 2 over par, obtaining the Best Gross as well as the Best Net score, and so emerged the Champion of the tournament.

The tournament was played in 3 Flights, prizes being awarded to the first two Net places in each Flight. Prizes were also awarded to the Nearest to The Pin and Longest Drive winners.

In the 22 – 28 Handicap Flight; winners were: Clifford Reis (72/25) – 1st; Jordi Pinol (74/28) – 2nd. Strong competition was offered from Anasha Ally (74/28) (who tied with Clifford Reis for 2nd place but lost on the count-back); Maurice Solomon (75/24); Eion Blue (75/28); Albert Rohan (75/25) and Last week’s LGC Valentine weekend champion Robert Hanoman (78/27). Concerning his win, Clifford explained that the Course was in fine condition and he enjoyed the good camaraderie and competition from the golfers in his group.

In the16 – 21 Handicap Flight, winners were: Patanjilee Persaud (71/16) – 1st; Bholawram Deo (72/18) – 2nd, with very keen competition from Hilbert Shields (73/16); Mahendra Bhagwandin (73/20); and Aasrodeen Shaw (76/16) and Brian Glasford (76/17).

In the 0 – 15 Flight, winners were: Kevin Dinanauth (68/6) – 1st; Dr Joaan Deo (70/15) – 2nd; followed keenly by Club President Aleem Hussain (71/10); reigning Guyana Open Male Champion – Avinash Persaud (73/2); and Patrick Prashad (73/9).

Sponsors Trophy Stall, through Its Managing Director Ramesh Sunich continues to provide sterling support to golfing in Guyana, having begun its involvement some 20 years ago, with tournament sponsorship annually over the last 10 years.