Improvised weapons, cannabis found during prison searches

In excess of 200 ranks inclusive of senior officers were involved in a joint search of all of Guyana’s penitentiaries last Saturday that unearthed several illegal items.

Among the items discovered were cellular phones, phone chargers, cigarette lighters, a quantity of cannabis, cell phones batteries, a quantity of razor blades, metal spoons and forks, nail clips, construction nails, smoking utensils, improvised weapons, playing cards, sand papers, broken mirrors, copper wires, scissors, tobacco leaves and earpiece. No incidents were recorded.