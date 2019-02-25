Flying Ace Cycle Club season continues with Courts Furniture Store race in Berbice

Courts Furniture Store Berbice branch will once again be sponsoring its annual Courts Cycle Road race in Berbice.

The race will be staged in collaboration with the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) and is set for Sunday 3rd March 2019 to coincide with Mashramani celebrations in Berbice.

The event will once again be open to cyclists throughout the country and is expected to see all the top riders in the country in action.

The 50 miles event is expected to ride off from in front of the Courts Furniture Store at Main and St Ann’s Street New Amsterdam, Berbice, proceed to Nand Persaud Business Complex at No36, Village, Corentyne before returning to finish at its place of origin.

There will be cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs for the top finishers in the respective divisions.

Prizes are expected to be awarded to the first six finishers in the open category, the top three veterans the top three juniors, the first three juveniles and the top females. There is also expected to be an event for BMX riders. A number of sprint point prizes are also up for grabs.

The Female and Juvenile cyclists are expected to ride shorter distances. Starting time is 10:00hrs and officials from The Courts Furniture store are expected to be on hand to start the race and distribute the prizes.

The presentation ceremony will be held immediately after the completion of the event. (Samuel Whyte)