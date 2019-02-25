Fascists at the gates

It is impossible to live in Guyana and not feel that Guyana’s end is near when you see the likes of Bharrat Jagdeo, Gail Teixeira, Robeson Benn, Bibi Shadick, Clement Rohee, Sam Hinds and their acolytes strutting across the national stage, mouth open, hands gesticulating, eyes rotating, and pyrotechnics flying across the tropical skies.

And the booming lyrics, “dem ah watch meh,” reverberate to all parts of Guyana.

That is the PPP’s 2019 election campaign song. These men and women, including Jagdeo, want to govern Guyana again after they had 23 years of it, because though Jagdeo was not a minister in 1992, shortly after, he was made Junior Minister of Finance. Do Guyanese know what will happen to this country if these people return to office?

Benn will move back in the public works ministry. Let’s talk about Benn. He walked into NCN and demanded a calypso critical of the government, playing at the time, be stopped. It was reported in this newspaper that a citizen criticized the PPP government in his presence at Parika and the police arrested the youth.

Bibi Shadick will move back into the Ministry of Social Services. Let’s talk about Shadick. They do not come worse in politics than Shadick. This woman should never possess authority. Guyanese need to be reminded of what she told Adam Harris who interviewed her when as Minister of Social Services her nephew was caught up in scandal with others where explicit photos of young women were circulated.

This is the woman the Jagdeo/Ramotar combination put as Pro-Chancellor of UG. Just reflect long and hard how powerful this character will become if the PPP wins again.

Rohee will be back in the Cabinet. I feel deeply in my soul that this politician should never be allowed leadership position in any group or organization much less a government. Rohee is genetically incapable of handling power.

Rohee is destined to abuse power because his make-up doesn’t allow for any other understanding of authority. Rohee is instinctively an authoritarian person. He simply cannot help himself.

Sam Hinds will be assigned a Cabinet portfolio. This is a man under whose government the worst atrocities in the English-speaking occurred. And he is barefaced in the most exasperating ways in denying his government committed any wrong-doing in the 23 years he held the Prime Minister’s portfolio.

In a conversation two months ago in the National Park, I cited several semi-fascist acts and I asked him if there were any regrets. He said whatever judgements the PPP made was based on the prevailing situation at the time.

Can you see how dangerous is such an approach to life? The supporters of Hitler and his murderous clan can use the same justifying arguments to remain unapologetic for the creation of genocide in German, 1933-1945.

When I did an interview with former PNC Leviathan, Hamilton Green, my final question was if in the 28 years of PNC power in which he was de facto second-in-charge he had any regrets, he said none.

When I heard that answer from Sam Hinds I thought of Green right away and I thought there and then of what a bunch of evil rulers this country has produced (see the interview with Green in the Monday, October 16, 2017 issue of this newspaper).

Gail Teixeira is the custodian of the PPP’s tyrannical values. She sees herself as the reincarnation of Janet Jagan, the most developed and consummate fascist the English-speaking Caribbean produced.

Finally, Bharrat Jagdeo. Jagdeo has borrowed from Forbes Burnham’s style of governance. Burnham was a brilliant visionary but his untergang was his approach to power. A man far beyond his time, Burnham felt power must never be allowed to be shaped by others only the maximum leader; and the maximum leader in order to keep power must be feared.

During the fifteen-year reign of Jagdeo and Ramotar, the state was marked by a creeping fascistization that was widened by the crisis brought on by the Buxton conspiracy. The current PPP leadership is seriously semi-fascist.

It is unfortunate that a poor, mediocre jejune government like the APNU+AFC has allowed the PPP space to reclaim what it lost since 2001 – support from its constituencies.

Men and women who have brutalized this nation since 2001 and whose governance was marked by humongous corruption, notorious incestuous politics and semi-fascist policies are on the attack once more, fighting desperately to rule again.

We shouldn’t be fearful. The Guyanese people fought the PPP’s tyranny and they will do it again if the PPP wins. But seriously; they aren’t going to win again.