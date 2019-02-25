Chaos on E.B.D…Oil rig equipment tumbles from trailer – blocks public road, halts traffic for over two hours

Chaos struck in Georgetown, when an ExxonMobil rig fell off a 40-foot container truck, blocking traffic along the East Bank Demerara for almost three hours yesterday.

The truck bore the letters GYSBI, which is the acronym for Guyana Shore Base Inc.

From reports, the mishap occurred when the driver attempted to make a U-turn near the Shell Gas Station at McDoom, since there is no right turn access to the Guyana Shore Base at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

It is then that the rig tumbled from the vehicle, immediately blocking all the lanes on the western carriageway.

Shortly after, traffic along the eastern carriageway was brought to a virtual halt. Minibus passengers who were close to their destination were seen exiting the vehicles and proceeding on foot.

The traffic build up stretched as far as Grove, East Bank Demerara to Sheriff Street, Georgetown. Persons travelling from Region Three via the Demerara Harbour Bridge also experienced the confusion. Only those on motorcycles and bicycles were able to traverse the area unhindered.

The road was eventually cleared and traffic resumed as normal.