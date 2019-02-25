ASK-G host exciting 2019 Championships Roger Peroune shines yet again

Latest update February 25th, 2019 1:25 AM
Numerous outstanding performances were recorded when the Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (ASK-G) hosted its 2019 National championships on Sunday February 17th last at the YMCA Thomas Lands.
The action packed event saw youths from Dojos including Berbice, Linden, West Bank Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Georgetown performing their hearts out for success in their divisions, while the adult athletes also impressed. The male Katas were extremely entertaining with Roger Peroune once again defeating the opposition convincingly.
The Kumite saw some explosive fights with Shemar Parkinson rising to the occasion defeating Malcolm Francis in a heated battle that saw both sides at 1/2 point each, with Parkinson overcoming Francis near the end with the additional 1/2 point. Parkinson then defeated Beaton to advance to the final.
On the other side of the spectrum, Roger Peroune quickly disposed of Budhdave Singh but had a tough match against Trevon Miller who stepped up from the 15-17 years division into the adult group. After a 1/2 point each, Peroune was able to get the better of Miller with another 1/2 point.
The final saw Parkinson scoring first, however Peroune tied it up then lost another 1/2 point to Parkinson and eventually won despite an oversight on a score. Although not placing, young Kevin Fraser put up a good performance against the eventual winner, Shemar Francis in the Male 12-14 years Kumite.
Over 60 competitors in 13 Divisions, ranging from age 5 years and up battled for supremacy.
The best contestants in the following categories were rewarded with trophies:
Male 5&6 year White-Orange belts Ethan Rosine
Female 7-8 years White-Orange belts Aishah Persaud
Male 7-8 years White-Orange belts Ajit Dehaan
Male 7-8 years Green-Purple belts Nicolai Adolph
Male 9-11 years Green-Purple belts and 7-8 Brown Maheshwar Dyasindoo
Female 9-11 years Brown and Black belts Chelsea Benjamin
Male 9-11 years Brown and Black belts Jeremy Hargobin
Male 12-18 years White-Purple belts Luke Seabra
Male 12-14 years Brown and Black belts Shamar Francis
Male 18+ years Brown and Black belts Roger Peroune
Following are the full results:
Female 5 & 6 Years Old White – Orange Belts
Kata Kumite
Place Name Place Name
1st Giada Agdomar 1st Giada Agdomar
2nd Kristen Sanasie 2nd Kristen Sanasie
Male 5 & 6 Years Old White – Orange Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Theron Lake 1st Ethan Rosine
2nd Dylon Bess (Jnr) 2nd Isaiah Browne
3rd Ethan Rosine 3rd Theron Lake
3rd Isaiah Browne 3rd Edien Dookie
Female 7 & 8 Years Old White – Orange Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Aishah Persaud 1st Aishah Persaud
2nd Saskia Dyasindoo 2nd Saskia Dyasindoo
3rd Bethany Agdomar 3rd Bethany Agdomar
Male 7 & 8 Years Old White – Orange Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Ajit Dehaan 1st Ajit Dehaan
2nd Isaiah Anderson 2nd Isaiah Anderson
3rd On Beaton 3rd Elijah Rosine
3rd Saif Tulla 3rd On Beaton
Male 7 & 8 Years Old Green – Purple Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Nicolai Adolph 1st Nicolai Adolph
2nd Tyler Bess 2nd Isaiyah Proctor
3rd Isaiyah Proctor 3rd Tyler Bess
Male 7 & 8 Years Old Brown Belt & 9 – 11 Years Old Green – Purple Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Maheshwar Dyasindoo 1st Maheshwar Dyasindoo
2nd Obinna Utoh 2nd Adrian Bhawanidin
3rd Adrian Bhawanidin 3rd Obinna Utoh
Female 9 – 11 Years Old Brown & Black Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Chelsea Benjamin 1st Chelsea Benjamin
2nd Amara Nandan 2nd Amara Nandan
3rd Rayniah Bridgewater 3rd Raynise Bridgewater
Male 9 – 11 Years Old Brown & Black Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Jeremy Hargobin 1st Jeremy Hargobin
2nd Pratush Deokinandan 2nd Pratush Deokinandan
3rd Bohan Cao 3rd Brandon Foo
Male 9 – 14 Years Old White – Orange Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Donte Garraway 1st Donte Garraway
2nd Tyrone Niles 2nd Tyrone Niles
Male 12 – 18 Years Old White – Purple Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Luke Seabra 1st Luke Seabra
2nd Joshua Daniels 2nd Joshua Daniels
3rd Christian Rampersaud 3rd Christian Rampersaud
Male 12 – 14 Years Old Brown & Black Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Shamar Francis 1st Shamar Francis
2nd Matthew Gurahoo 2nd Jamar Pile
3rd Jamar Pile 3rd Matthew Gurahoo
Female 12 – 18+ Years Old Brown & Black Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Wanda Agdomar 1st Wanda Agdomar
2nd Safira Williams 2nd Safira Williams
Male 18+ Years Old Brown & Black Belts
Kata Kumite
1st Roger Peroune 1st Shamar Parkinson
2nd Malcolm Francis 2nd Roger Peroune
3rd Trevon Miller 3rd Keith Beaton
3rd Keith Beaton 3rd Trevon Miller
