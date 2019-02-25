ASK-G host exciting 2019 Championships Roger Peroune shines yet again

Numerous outstanding performances were recorded when the Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (ASK-G) hosted its 2019 National championships on Sunday February 17th last at the YMCA Thomas Lands.

The action packed event saw youths from Dojos including Berbice, Linden, West Bank Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Georgetown performing their hearts out for success in their divisions, while the adult athletes also impressed. The male Katas were extremely entertaining with Roger Peroune once again defeating the opposition convincingly.

The Kumite saw some explosive fights with Shemar Parkinson rising to the occasion defeating Malcolm Francis in a heated battle that saw both sides at 1/2 point each, with Parkinson overcoming Francis near the end with the additional 1/2 point. Parkinson then defeated Beaton to advance to the final.

On the other side of the spectrum, Roger Peroune quickly disposed of Budhdave Singh but had a tough match against Trevon Miller who stepped up from the 15-17 years division into the adult group. After a 1/2 point each, Peroune was able to get the better of Miller with another 1/2 point.

The final saw Parkinson scoring first, however Peroune tied it up then lost another 1/2 point to Parkinson and eventually won despite an oversight on a score. Although not placing, young Kevin Fraser put up a good performance against the eventual winner, Shemar Francis in the Male 12-14 years Kumite.

Over 60 competitors in 13 Divisions, ranging from age 5 years and up battled for supremacy.

The best contestants in the following categories were rewarded with trophies:

Male 5&6 year White-Orange belts Ethan Rosine

Female 7-8 years White-Orange belts Aishah Persaud

Male 7-8 years White-Orange belts Ajit Dehaan

Male 7-8 years Green-Purple belts Nicolai Adolph

Male 9-11 years Green-Purple belts and 7-8 Brown Maheshwar Dyasindoo

Female 9-11 years Brown and Black belts Chelsea Benjamin

Male 9-11 years Brown and Black belts Jeremy Hargobin

Male 12-18 years White-Purple belts Luke Seabra

Male 12-14 years Brown and Black belts Shamar Francis

Male 18+ years Brown and Black belts Roger Peroune

Following are the full results:

Female 5 & 6 Years Old White – Orange Belts

Kata Kumite

Place Name Place Name

1st Giada Agdomar 1st Giada Agdomar

2nd Kristen Sanasie 2nd Kristen Sanasie

Male 5 & 6 Years Old White – Orange Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Theron Lake 1st Ethan Rosine

2nd Dylon Bess (Jnr) 2nd Isaiah Browne

3rd Ethan Rosine 3rd Theron Lake

3rd Isaiah Browne 3rd Edien Dookie

Female 7 & 8 Years Old White – Orange Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Aishah Persaud 1st Aishah Persaud

2nd Saskia Dyasindoo 2nd Saskia Dyasindoo

3rd Bethany Agdomar 3rd Bethany Agdomar

Male 7 & 8 Years Old White – Orange Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Ajit Dehaan 1st Ajit Dehaan

2nd Isaiah Anderson 2nd Isaiah Anderson

3rd On Beaton 3rd Elijah Rosine

3rd Saif Tulla 3rd On Beaton

Male 7 & 8 Years Old Green – Purple Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Nicolai Adolph 1st Nicolai Adolph

2nd Tyler Bess 2nd Isaiyah Proctor

3rd Isaiyah Proctor 3rd Tyler Bess

Male 7 & 8 Years Old Brown Belt & 9 – 11 Years Old Green – Purple Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Maheshwar Dyasindoo 1st Maheshwar Dyasindoo

2nd Obinna Utoh 2nd Adrian Bhawanidin

3rd Adrian Bhawanidin 3rd Obinna Utoh

Female 9 – 11 Years Old Brown & Black Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Chelsea Benjamin 1st Chelsea Benjamin

2nd Amara Nandan 2nd Amara Nandan

3rd Rayniah Bridgewater 3rd Raynise Bridgewater

Male 9 – 11 Years Old Brown & Black Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Jeremy Hargobin 1st Jeremy Hargobin

2nd Pratush Deokinandan 2nd Pratush Deokinandan

3rd Bohan Cao 3rd Brandon Foo

Male 9 – 14 Years Old White – Orange Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Donte Garraway 1st Donte Garraway

2nd Tyrone Niles 2nd Tyrone Niles

Male 12 – 18 Years Old White – Purple Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Luke Seabra 1st Luke Seabra

2nd Joshua Daniels 2nd Joshua Daniels

3rd Christian Rampersaud 3rd Christian Rampersaud

Male 12 – 14 Years Old Brown & Black Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Shamar Francis 1st Shamar Francis

2nd Matthew Gurahoo 2nd Jamar Pile

3rd Jamar Pile 3rd Matthew Gurahoo

Female 12 – 18+ Years Old Brown & Black Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Wanda Agdomar 1st Wanda Agdomar

2nd Safira Williams 2nd Safira Williams

Male 18+ Years Old Brown & Black Belts

Kata Kumite

1st Roger Peroune 1st Shamar Parkinson

2nd Malcolm Francis 2nd Roger Peroune

3rd Trevon Miller 3rd Keith Beaton

3rd Keith Beaton 3rd Trevon Miller