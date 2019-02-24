‘You have made an entire nation proud’ – Minister Harmon tells Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen

Latest update February 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, heaped praises on Guyanese born boxer, Mr. Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen, saying that he has made the entire nation proud with his recent victory in the World Boxing Association’s Super Middleweight Gold Championship.
“Guyana is proud of you and the success you have achieved. You are one of us and you have placed the Golden Arrowhead on the map and we
therefore say congratulations,” Minister Harmon told Allen, when the paid him a courtesy call at the Watooka House last evening.
The Minister was in the Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) to participate in the region’s flag raising ceremony to observe Guyana’s 49th Republic Anniversary.
Mr. Allen won the Championship after he defeated American, Mr. Derrick Webster and was ahead on the scorecards from the third round onwards in the fight, which took place at the Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minnesota, USA on February 15. At the end of the contest, two judges scored the fight 98-91, while the other had it 97-92, all in favour of Mr. Allen, thereby declaring a unanimous victory.
Before meeting with the Minister of State, Mr. Allen met with Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Ms. Valerie Patterson-Yearwood, who has allocated him a house lot. He also met with Prime Minister, Mr. Moses Nagamootoo and was, later, the guest of honour at the 49th Republic Flag Raising ceremony at the Durban Park.
Mr. Allen’s victory in the fight has made him Guyana’s fifth World Boxing Champion.
