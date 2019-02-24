West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County starts tomorrow

Latest update February 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
USA based Dave’s West Indies imports is once again on board with the GCB organised U-15 Inter-County 50-over tournament which bowls off tomorrow with two matches at the historic Bourda and Everest grounds.
The opening games in the fifth annual tournament will see Berbice playing Demerara at Bourda, while Essequibo face the President’s X1 at Everest.
The competition continues on Tuesday at Lusignan and Everest, Thursday at Lusignan and Everest with the Final set for Saturday at Bourda. All matches start at 09:30hrs.
