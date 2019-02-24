Latest update February 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County starts tomorrow

Feb 24, 2019

USA based Dave’s West Indies imports is once again on board with the GCB organised U-15 Inter-County 50-over tournament which bowls off tomorrow with two matches at the historic Bourda and Everest grounds.
The opening games in the fifth annual tournament will see Berbice playing Demerara at Bourda, while Essequibo face the President’s X1 at Everest.
The competition continues on Tuesday at Lusignan and Everest, Thursday at Lusignan and Everest with the Final set for Saturday at Bourda. All matches start at 09:30hrs.

Features/Columnists

  • Legal and fair

    The no-confidence vote (NCV) has provided fertilizer for the divisions within society. On the one side, are the government... more

