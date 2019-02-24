US-based Guyanese dies, suspicious relatives complain

Relatives of a 62-year-old Guyana born US Citizen are calling on the police in Berbice to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of their loved one after he succumbed to injuries he allegedly sustained from a beating.

The dead man was Kamalodeen Abrahim called “Raheem”.

According to reports, the sister of the man was informed that he was sick on January 28, 2019 and was taken to the hospital on Friday February 1, 2019.

The now dead man had told his sister and other relatives that a man who is related to his wife beat him and broke his leg.

He died on February 6, last, at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Raheem’s sister, Bebi Raseeda Amin, of Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice, said her brother who migrated to the United States over 30 years ago had returned on vacation a few months ago and was staying at his Whim Village residence.

She said he visited her the day he came in the country and left for his home. On several other occasions prior to his death he visited her. However, on January 28, an individual met her daughter’s father-in-law and told him that her brother was ill.

“Somebody reach me daughter father in law and told him that he was sick and when he done work he go and visit and see him. Me bin sick badly and me call he wife that live overseas and tell her that if she can get somebody to follow me to go and take him to the doctor so she told me she will call back if she got anybody,” the woman said.

However, the wife returned a call and said she failed to find someone to go to the house to check on her husband.

Amin said it was not until Friday February 1, that she felt well enough to leave her house to check on her brother. “I go there with some other relatives and when we go we saw him lying straight on the bed, he was in a lot of pain”.

She added that when her relatives were lifting Abrahim to take him to the hospital he told them, “Redman son beat me and break me leg”.

Amin said at that point they took her brother to the Port Mourant Hospital for medical attention but he was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital a couple of hours later. Abrahim succumbed five days later.

The still grieving sister told Kaieteur News that the doctors had indicated to her that a post mortem would be done the very next day but when they showed up the following day they were told that there was no Pathologist.

“They said that the man that got to do the autopsy is not in the country and that we have to wait three weeks to get it done, so we decided to go ahead and bury him because of our religious beliefs. That was too long to wait”.

Although she said they were curious and still is as to the cause of death, they were forced to go ahead and bury him.

His sister told reporters that during the time he was admitted at the hospital he again had mentioned to her in the presence of his wife’s relatives that “Redman son beat me and break me leg”.

She explained that the person he claimed committed the act was her sister-in-law’s cousin.

Kaieteur News was told that “Redman” had broken into Abrahim’s Whim home and had robbed him some time ago.

“The same person bin break in he house and rob he of he money and so.”

Reports are that the individual has since left the country. Abrahim was buried on February 10, at the Babu Jaan Cemetery, Berbice.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Prime Minister’s representative, Gobin Harbhajan, who subsequently made contact with the Officer in Charge of the Number 2 sub-division in Berbice, Superintendent Mahendra Singh.

An investigation has since been launched.