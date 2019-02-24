Latest update February 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Upgrade to Eccles dumpsite road:

Feb 24, 2019 News 0

A local contractor, International Import and Supplies Limited, has taken it upon himself to upgrade a large section of the road. The road leads to the industrial area, Nandy Park, Windsor Estate and a number of other housing schemes.
However, persons have been dumping garbage indiscriminately on both sides of the road.
According to the company’s head, Joe Jagmohan, there will be reflectors and plants and other items to beautify the area.
He said his company took the decision to assist after a recent shameful dumping of oil on the roadside.

