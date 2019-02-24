Latest update February 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Several schools record victories in latest Windball Cricket tourney

Feb 24, 2019 Sports 0

Results in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF) – National Sports Commission (NSC), AL Sport & Tour Promotions 28th Annual Easter Term, Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy, Georgetown Zone, played at the National Gymnasium show several teams recording victories in latest play.
Leading the lot in the Female department was Bishop’s High School.

Tina Ramsamooj

In the Females result –
Richard Ishmael Secondary scored 101-0, Akalla Rampratop 60 and Shumika Wilson 30 were the top scorers. Bishop’s high School responded with 102-1 with Rebekah Cleto 46.
Defending champions Mae’s Secondary, Africa Gentle slammed 93 (13x6s) and Crystal Melville 36 to lead their school past Saint Mary’s Secondary School who tallied 73-3.

Afruica Gentle

Carnegie School of Home Economic (CSHE) recorded their first win, defeating Debutant Morgan’s Learning Centre (MLC). MLC after been send it to bat and scored 38-2. CSHE turn to the middle to make 39-0.
Valmiki Vidyalaya High School 137-0, Tina Ramsamooj 88 (14x6s), Samantha Headly 32. Brickdam Secondary school in reply fell short with 123-2, Princess McPherson 76(10x6s) and

Indera Armandeo

Brittany Valaqacs 40.
The Business School 75-2. Richard Ishmael Secondary 78-0 in reply with Akalla Rampretop 52.
Charlestown Government Secondary School 102-2; Dinna Lowe 74 (11x6s), while Indera Armandeo took 2- 12 for Carmel Secondary School who replied with 91-0 ad Siana Abrams 48, and Armandeo 28 fought back in a losing cause.
East Ruimveldt Secondary School 134-0, Shekera Williams 54, Yosondo Hoppie 37 defeated the Business School who made 76-0, with Tommel Codogan 43.

 

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have scorching action

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have...

Feb 24, 2019

The hype is building with two weeks remaining for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Race of Champions, which will speed off on March 3 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri....
Read More
Allicock, Amsterdam head shortlist for Pan AM games qualifier training Sessions to commence tomorrow morning

Allicock, Amsterdam head shortlist for Pan AM...

Feb 24, 2019

Consistency and positivity key for top order As Jaguars look to rebound from two-day defeat in Jamaica

Consistency and positivity key for top order As...

Feb 24, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 1st leg runs off today at Rising Sun

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 1st leg runs off today at...

Feb 24, 2019

Kaieteur Sport raps GFF TD Ian Greenwood on just concluded GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National U15 c/ships

Kaieteur Sport raps GFF TD Ian Greenwood on just...

Feb 24, 2019

Several schools record victories in latest Windball Cricket tourney

Several schools record victories in latest...

Feb 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Legal and fair

    The no-confidence vote (NCV) has provided fertilizer for the divisions within society. On the one side, are the government... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]