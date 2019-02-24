Several schools record victories in latest Windball Cricket tourney

Results in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF) – National Sports Commission (NSC), AL Sport & Tour Promotions 28th Annual Easter Term, Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy, Georgetown Zone, played at the National Gymnasium show several teams recording victories in latest play.

Leading the lot in the Female department was Bishop’s High School.

In the Females result –

Richard Ishmael Secondary scored 101-0, Akalla Rampratop 60 and Shumika Wilson 30 were the top scorers. Bishop’s high School responded with 102-1 with Rebekah Cleto 46.

Defending champions Mae’s Secondary, Africa Gentle slammed 93 (13x6s) and Crystal Melville 36 to lead their school past Saint Mary’s Secondary School who tallied 73-3.

Carnegie School of Home Economic (CSHE) recorded their first win, defeating Debutant Morgan’s Learning Centre (MLC). MLC after been send it to bat and scored 38-2. CSHE turn to the middle to make 39-0.

Valmiki Vidyalaya High School 137-0, Tina Ramsamooj 88 (14x6s), Samantha Headly 32. Brickdam Secondary school in reply fell short with 123-2, Princess McPherson 76(10x6s) and

Brittany Valaqacs 40.

The Business School 75-2. Richard Ishmael Secondary 78-0 in reply with Akalla Rampretop 52.

Charlestown Government Secondary School 102-2; Dinna Lowe 74 (11x6s), while Indera Armandeo took 2- 12 for Carmel Secondary School who replied with 91-0 ad Siana Abrams 48, and Armandeo 28 fought back in a losing cause.

East Ruimveldt Secondary School 134-0, Shekera Williams 54, Yosondo Hoppie 37 defeated the Business School who made 76-0, with Tommel Codogan 43.