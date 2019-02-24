RDC 10 commences massive road project to aid development

After almost two decades of planning and attempts at securing Government’s assistance to kick start an agricultural project at Milly’s, the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region Ten has finally got the project started.

This disclosure was made by Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, in the presence of his deputy Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph, and Regional Executive Officer [REO], Orrin Gordon.

Morian disclosed that the project valued at over $300M will be done in phases. He admitted that the region has not secured all the money as yet but remains optimistic that with the interest already being showed by a number of agencies and organisations, they would be able to complete the project successfully.

REO Gordon said that it is a very important project in relation to the agricultural development in the Region which will span the carriage way to the Berbice River. He said that efforts are being made to ensure that the farmers, who he said total some 100 at the moment, are occupying lands along the way leading to Sand Hill, Kimbia and Mirocubi would have access to proper roads and drainage.

“We had agreed that we would do 30 feet on both sides of the road and in so doing it would allow us to do proper drainage away from the road because when the rain pours all the water would settle and this became a basin.

“So our objective here is to clear the road way and then do a drainage, cap the road and ensure that it runs into the drain so that this carriage way becomes passable to get into very fertile soil in the Berbice River,” REO Gordon said

The REO said that a number of crops are currently being planted. Among them are red peas, corn and soya beans. He noted that there are also a significant number of lands still available within the Savannah.

He noted that his region is therefore seeking to capitalise significantly on food production, revealing that it adds efficiency to

Region 10.

The REO dubbed the project as a dream becoming a reality, noting that the project has started. He expressed anticipation that the first phase of the project would be completed by the end of June.

REO Gordon issued an appeal to farmers and others to come forward so as to lend valuable support and assistance ensuring that the project remains on target and is successfully completed.

He expressed gratitude to Government for what he said has been their generous assistance of some $13.5M towards capital works in starting the project.

He noted that while the number is not a major amount, it is significant in commencing the project expressing anticipation that government’s support towards the project would increase. “He said that it is the view of Government that they were not going to be able to do a lot because of the magnitude of the work but we are demonstrating to them and others that we are determined in getting the project not only started but will be completed also,” the REO said

Gordon revealed further that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority [NDIA] has also come on board to lend assistance.

A number of other agencies have come forward to assist.