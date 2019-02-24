Mash come and lef some people wounded

Whenever is a holiday all dem criminals does come out like mosquito in de rainy season. Dem done decide that de more people pun de road is de more people dem can rob. And that is wha dem does do.

Dem boys seh is de same thing wid dem taxi drivers. Holiday like Mash and Christmas is de time when dem does jack up dem fare and even mek styles.

Friday night all over de place people go to what dem call j’ouvert (pronounce joovay). That is when people does sport whole night. Now a days dem does play wid water and powder like when in Phagwah. And de criminals was out there playing too. Some of dem go in a crowd and try to pick couple pockets but de thick crowd was not such a good place because no thief can run and get away.

Dem boys was going home when dem hear some people bawling at de top of dem lungs. Three men follow dem from a J’ouvert party and decide to rob dem. De criminals had guns and it was easy pickings till dem try to get away.

One of dem wouldn’t eat nutten fuh couple days because he get an extraction without a dentist.

That wasn’t de only thing. Some people who lef to go and watch de float parade go home to find that some people was trying to break into dem home. Of course de police was patrolling and dem ketch a few.

De thing that got dem boys puzzled is that people don’t rob de politicians. It got to be a case of thieves don’t hustle thieves.

Dem boys seh is a good thing Mash fall pun a Saturday because people got whole day Sunday to rest. Of course some people vex that dem go and watch de float. One lady get up soon and cook up a storm. Then she pack she basket and head to de park to watch de floats.

Some wicked boys float way wid de basket and de food. De lady now swearing that she done wid Mash.

Talk half and if you want get cuss, just say Happy Mash to de lady.