Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 1st leg runs off today at Rising Sun

All systems are set for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s Triple Crown’s first leg which gallops off today at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Coast, Berbice, according to chairman of the organising committee, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr.

In an invited comment with this publication, Mohamed reiterated that the track is in good condition for today’s meet due to the prolonged good weather and turfites can expect to be fully entertained with a few surprise entries for the feature race.

Over $20million in cash and prizes will be up grabs over the three legs of the Triple Crown event with the second leg slated for March 24th at the Rising Sun, while the grand finale will be on Easter Sunday, April 21 at Port Mourant Turf Club.

The feature race today will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and lower race pocketing $1million.

The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race will pocket $400,000, the F Class winner; $350,000, H Class; $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J class; $230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class; $200,000, L Class and lower; $140,000.

Over 70 entries have been registered for today’s meet and the promoters have guaranteed safety with the implementation of additional security protocols which has also been geared towards having a safe environment for the animals.

Mohamed disclosed that horse owners will need to have their jockeys weighed before taking photos in the winners’ circle. The promoter further disclosed that, “Jockeys will be prohibited from hitting their horses while in the starting gate because we don’t want the abuse of animals to continue.”

Every race will be run off on time and there will be no excuses, the organiser disclosed.