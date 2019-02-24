Latest update February 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 1st leg runs off today at Rising Sun

Feb 24, 2019 Sports 0

All systems are set for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee’s Triple Crown’s first leg which gallops off today at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Coast, Berbice, according to chairman of the organising committee, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr.
In an invited comment with this publication, Mohamed reiterated that the track is in good condition for today’s meet due to the prolonged good weather and turfites can expect to be fully entertained with a few surprise entries for the feature race.

The time for workouts would have gone, today’s action promises to be explosive as the Triple Crown gets underway.

Over $20million in cash and prizes will be up grabs over the three legs of the Triple Crown event with the second leg slated for March 24th at the Rising Sun, while the grand finale will be on Easter Sunday, April 21 at Port Mourant Turf Club.
The feature race today will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and lower race pocketing $1million.
The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race will pocket $400,000, the F Class winner; $350,000, H Class; $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J class; $230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class; $200,000, L Class and lower; $140,000.
Over 70 entries have been registered for today’s meet and the promoters have guaranteed safety with the implementation of additional security protocols which has also been geared towards having a safe environment for the animals.
Mohamed disclosed that horse owners will need to have their jockeys weighed before taking photos in the winners’ circle. The promoter further disclosed that, “Jockeys will be prohibited from hitting their horses while in the starting gate because we don’t want the abuse of animals to continue.”
Every race will be run off on time and there will be no excuses, the organiser disclosed.

 

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have scorching action

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have...

Feb 24, 2019

The hype is building with two weeks remaining for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Race of Champions, which will speed off on March 3 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri....
Read More
Allicock, Amsterdam head shortlist for Pan AM games qualifier training Sessions to commence tomorrow morning

Allicock, Amsterdam head shortlist for Pan AM...

Feb 24, 2019

Consistency and positivity key for top order As Jaguars look to rebound from two-day defeat in Jamaica

Consistency and positivity key for top order As...

Feb 24, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 1st leg runs off today at Rising Sun

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 1st leg runs off today at...

Feb 24, 2019

Kaieteur Sport raps GFF TD Ian Greenwood on just concluded GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National U15 c/ships

Kaieteur Sport raps GFF TD Ian Greenwood on just...

Feb 24, 2019

Several schools record victories in latest Windball Cricket tourney

Several schools record victories in latest...

Feb 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Legal and fair

    The no-confidence vote (NCV) has provided fertilizer for the divisions within society. On the one side, are the government... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]