Invest in Region Ten – Regional Chairman tells investors -raises concerns about some land application

“We are open for business in terms of persons who are interested in investing in our agricultural sector in Region Ten.”

This was the bold disclosure made by Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, who issued the passionate appeal for persons at home and abroad to invest in the Region.

He said that the opportunities are significant and noted the importance of persons grabbing unto the opportunities immediately.

Morian said that while traditionally, Region Ten has been, and still continues to be, viewed as a mining community, there are evident opportunities within the agriculture sector aiding in its food production while at the same time helping to reduce the cost for food.

“This is critically important as it would help in reducing our food bill, thus bettering the community,” the Regional Chairman said.

“We at the Region are inviting persons to come forward as we are prepared and ready to have persons investing in this initiative,” he said.

He disclosed that the land that has been made available is 4,500 acres. There is adequate land for all those who have an interest, the Regional Chair

man said.

He said that they are a number of persons who live overseas that have expressed interest in investing in Guyana and for this reason he said that he has been pushing Region Ten. Because of the vast available land, he is inviting them to invest.

“I want everyone to know that Region Ten is open to invest in agriculture, therefore all can apply as we have adequate land for persons to develop the region,” Morian said.

He said that the Guyana Lands and Survey has already surveyed the land stressing that everything has been put in place so that the Region can begin distributing.

Morian went on to express concerns over the questionable processing of applications. The Regional Chairman said that a number of applications are coming to his office for his approval and signature. However these applications only have the amount of land and location.

This, he said, is cause for concern, stressing that one person can have several pieces because there is no way to identify who the lands would have been given to.

“These applications do not have any name, just the location and amount. I have refused to sign those because what I have discovered often times coming from Lands and Survey is that there is duplicity as there are times when one person’s name appeared thrice and we have had to send it back to them,” he said.

He added, “Now this would make it worse especially with no names on it as it could mean that one person could be there five times and I am saying it boldly that all applications must have the names, the amount of land that you are applying for and the location and I have said it before and will say it again that my office will not sign any application unless these things are rectified,” Morian declared.

He noted that with the current system in place, it allows for mismanagement and corruption, declaring that under his stewardship these acts will not be entertained.

“I am not putting my signature to those applications like that without the critical details as I don’t want trouble and nobody will cause me to get into any trouble,” the evidently frustrated Regional Chairman said.

Morian urged all who may be interested to contact his office or Lands and Survey department, since irrespective of the crop or size they would be considered.