GNBS – Working to satisfy the calibration needs of industries

As Industries are becoming more interested in the use of traceable and accurate measurements, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) continues to build capacity to offer calibration services to meet their demands.

Companies and Laboratories are increasingly submitting their measuring instruments to the GNBS for regular comparisons with traceable standards in the areas of Mass, Dimension, Volume, Pressure and Temperature.

GNBS calibrates instruments that include balances, masses, measuring cylinders, liquid in glass thermometers, gauge blocks, pressure gauges and measuring tapes.

In 2018, there was an overall 47% increase in the number of instruments calibrated by the GNBS, as compared with 2017. These instruments comprised 543 masses, 150 electronic balances, 187 thermometers, 42 volumetric measures and seven oil-operated pressure gauges.

Calibration is known to be a complex scientific process, which allows traceability in measurements. It compares the accuracy of instruments or equipment with a known and proven measurement standard.

In industry operations, calibration is very important. Consistently knowing the accuracy of measuring instruments gives companies the confidence that they are putting the right amounts of ingredients in their products. This maintains consistency in product quality.

The use of calibrated instruments also ensures that key parameters such as temperature conditions are maintained to preserve raw materials. Meanwhile, inaccurate pressure gauges can result in major unwanted incidents such as explosions, which can be dangerous to life and limbs and can cause major spillage of products and damages to equipment.

Companies that are certified to international standards such as the ISO 9001 Quality Management System Standard are required to have their measurement instruments calibrated. More of these companies are submitting their instruments to the Laboratory Services Department for calibration at costs competitive to overseas calibration providers.

As companies and laboratories demand calibration in higher ranges and areas, the GNBS will continue to develop the competency of its Laboratory Technicians through training and acquire necessary equipment to ensure their measurement and calibration needs are met.