Latest update February 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have scorching action

Feb 24, 2019 Sports 0

The hype is building with two weeks remaining for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Race of Champions, which will speed off on March 3 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.
There will be a total of six groups to be contested along with the bikes but none is expected to have

Rameez Mohamed (left) and Anand Ramchand battling it out at South Dakota during the National Race of Champions in March last year.

more keen rivalry than the Starlet Cup.
The defending champion is Annand Ramchand. This year, however, the competition is going to be tougher, with the likes of 2017 champion Motilall Deodass set to make a stern challenge to regain his title, while the power of Rameez Mohamed’s machine is well known after setting a new lap record in the class last year.
According to a release from the club, a total of 8 competitors have already signed up for the Starlet Cup and this exciting class which is only competed in Guyana, is expected to have one of the largest lineup on race day.

Mechanics are working tirelessly to bring all the cars up to speed and everyone will be looking to outshine the GMR&SC’s best mechanic for 2018, Balram Mahadeo.
Some of the other confirmed drivers for the National Race of Champions include, two-time reigning CMRC Champion; Andrew King, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., Peter Morgan, Shawn King, Raymond Seebarran, Danny Persaud, Shan Seejattan, Azaad Hassan and Vishok Persaud.
The 24-race programme is sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, Truck Master, Special Auto, Nexus, Cyril’s Taxi, Motor Trend Service Center, Prem’s Electrical, Windjammer Restaurant, A&R Printery, Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares, N&S Fuel Pump Repairs, Nirmal, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, E-Networks and Supreme Ventures Enterprise.
Admission to the venue on race day will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have scorching action

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have...

Feb 24, 2019

The hype is building with two weeks remaining for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Race of Champions, which will speed off on March 3 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri....
Read More
Allicock, Amsterdam head shortlist for Pan AM games qualifier training Sessions to commence tomorrow morning

Allicock, Amsterdam head shortlist for Pan AM...

Feb 24, 2019

Consistency and positivity key for top order As Jaguars look to rebound from two-day defeat in Jamaica

Consistency and positivity key for top order As...

Feb 24, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 1st leg runs off today at Rising Sun

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 1st leg runs off today at...

Feb 24, 2019

Kaieteur Sport raps GFF TD Ian Greenwood on just concluded GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National U15 c/ships

Kaieteur Sport raps GFF TD Ian Greenwood on just...

Feb 24, 2019

Several schools record victories in latest Windball Cricket tourney

Several schools record victories in latest...

Feb 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Legal and fair

    The no-confidence vote (NCV) has provided fertilizer for the divisions within society. On the one side, are the government... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]