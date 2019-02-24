GMR&SC National Race of Champions Starlet Cup geared to have scorching action

The hype is building with two weeks remaining for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Race of Champions, which will speed off on March 3 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

There will be a total of six groups to be contested along with the bikes but none is expected to have

more keen rivalry than the Starlet Cup.

The defending champion is Annand Ramchand. This year, however, the competition is going to be tougher, with the likes of 2017 champion Motilall Deodass set to make a stern challenge to regain his title, while the power of Rameez Mohamed’s machine is well known after setting a new lap record in the class last year.

According to a release from the club, a total of 8 competitors have already signed up for the Starlet Cup and this exciting class which is only competed in Guyana, is expected to have one of the largest lineup on race day.

Mechanics are working tirelessly to bring all the cars up to speed and everyone will be looking to outshine the GMR&SC’s best mechanic for 2018, Balram Mahadeo.

Some of the other confirmed drivers for the National Race of Champions include, two-time reigning CMRC Champion; Andrew King, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., Peter Morgan, Shawn King, Raymond Seebarran, Danny Persaud, Shan Seejattan, Azaad Hassan and Vishok Persaud.

The 24-race programme is sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, Truck Master, Special Auto, Nexus, Cyril’s Taxi, Motor Trend Service Center, Prem’s Electrical, Windjammer Restaurant, A&R Printery, Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares, N&S Fuel Pump Repairs, Nirmal, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, E-Networks and Supreme Ventures Enterprise.

Admission to the venue on race day will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.