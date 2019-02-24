Baby burnt in incubator had health issues from premature birth

The family of Quavo Daniel had long suspected that his death was caused by burns suffered in Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s incubator after the bulb of a heat lamp exploded.

However, the hospital’s Quality Management Staff met with the family and told them that the results of the Post Mortem Examination (PME), conducted last week Friday indicated that the burns suffered in the incubator were not the cause of the child’s death.

A new statement from the hospital has indicated that the baby had a series of health conditions due to his premature birth. These were pulmonary sepsis, low birth weight and respiratory failure, all which are usually associated with premature birth.

Though the baby suffered burns on his arm and leg, GPHC maintains that the burns were superficial and far from life-threatening. After that incident, the hospital transferred the baby to its Burns Unit for review and management, then back to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for the resolution of his respiratory issues. No other infant was affected by this incident.

Quavo Daniel was discharged to his family on January 21, 2019.

Three weeks later, Quavo Daniel was readmitted to the hospital after the family indicated that the child seemed to be in pain. They reported that he would often make a huffing sound.

GPHC stated that he was in an extremely weakened state and was suffering from severe respiratory issues. The hospital indicated that its staff tried to stabilise his condition, but the baby died on February 8, 2019.

The Post Mortem Examination (PME) was conducted on February 15, 2019.

The hospital met with the family twice, once on February 12, when they were told that a thorough investigation has been mandated; and again on February 21, when they were told that the PME was inconclusive and that the respiratory challenges and other related conditions were not related to the burns.

GPHC asserted its commitment to monitor and collect risk assessments on various types of equipment within the institution and has offered, on behalf of the board of directors, administration and staff, its condolences to the bereaved family.

The funeral was held on Wednesday.