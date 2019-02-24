Allicock, Amsterdam head shortlist for Pan AM games qualifier training Sessions to commence tomorrow morning

Latest update February 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) shortlisted six Boxers for possible selection for the Pan AM games qualifiers scheduled for April, while three pugilists have been put on the stand bye list.
Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam who beat their Trinidadian opponents in the International bouts of the recently held Patrick Forde Memorial Championships, headlines the shortlisted Boxers.
Those shortlisted are; Keevin Allicock bantamweight, Desmond Amsterdam middleweight, Colin Lewis light welterweight, Jamal Eastman lightweight, Markember Pierre Light heavyweight and Sean Griffith Flyweight.
The Stand byes are: Clairmont Gibson bantamweight, Astion Niles light heavyweight and Julius Kesney flyweight.
Coaches: Terrence Poole Technical Director (MS), Francisco Roldan (Cuban Coach), Sebert Blake, James Walcott, Clinton Moore and Gregory Cort.
Poole informed that Training begins 05:30hrs in the mornings and 15:00hrs in the afternoons.
The first session will start in the morning in the National Park, while afternoon sessions will be held at the Sixhead Gym in Albouystown. (Sean Devers)
