William France to do eye surgery in T&T next month Fund raiser walk on next week in Region 2

Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Amputee and founder of the Differenly Able Athletics Club, William France, who is also a veteran marathon athlete, in addition to being a pioneer of equal participation in sports in Guyana, was diagnosed recently with cataract in both of his eyes.
In order to do corrective surgery, a budget of $1.2million has been set and France and is daughter, Youlanda, will travel to the twin Island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) next month for a period of three weeks to do the procedure before rehabilitation.
So far, France has raised $900,000 and he expressed great gratitude to the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) that has contributed a handsome US$4,000 ($800,000) towards his bill.
In addition, H.E. David Granger has sponsored the airfare for France and his daughter to T&T, while the National Sports Commission (NSC) has also made a contribution.
With a $300,000 deficit, France, during an interview with Kaieteur Sport, explained that next week he will be doing a seven-mile fundraiser walk in Region two from Hampton Court to Anna Regina.
Persons/organizations that would be desirous of assisting France can contact him on 680-3892 or 662-0261.
