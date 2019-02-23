William France to do eye surgery in T&T next month Fund raiser walk on next week in Region 2

Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Amputee and founder of the Differenly Able Athletics Club, William France, who is also a veteran marathon athlete, in addition to being a pioneer of equal participation in sports in Guyana, was diagnosed recently with cataract in both of his eyes.

William France standing with some of his medals and trophies he would have won over the years.

In order to do corrective surgery, a budget of $1.2million has been set and France and is daughter, Youlanda, will travel to the twin Island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) next month for a period of three weeks to do the procedure before rehabilitation.
So far, France has raised $900,000 and he expressed great gratitude to the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) that has contributed a handsome US$4,000 ($800,000) towards his bill.
In addition, H.E. David Granger has sponsored the airfare for France and his daughter to T&T, while the National Sports Commission (NSC) has also made a contribution.
With a $300,000 deficit, France, during an interview with Kaieteur Sport, explained that next week he will be doing a seven-mile fundraiser walk in Region two from Hampton Court to Anna Regina.
Persons/organizations that would be desirous of assisting France can contact him on 680-3892 or 662-0261.

