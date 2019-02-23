UG bomb threat suspect granted $10,000 bail in High Court

After two Magistrates refused to grant bail to a 25-year-old student of the University of Guyana (UG), who is alleged to have made several bomb threats to the tertiary educational institution, her lawyer was able to secure bail to the tune of $10,000 from the High Court.

Sheneza Dianne Jaffarally, a sales consultant at Yello Guyana, and of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was charged under the Telecommunication Act. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on February 5, last, at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, she sent by means of a public telecommunication system, for the purpose of causing needless anxiety to the staff and students of the University of Guyana, a message which she knew to be false.

Jaffarally, who was on remand for almost two weeks, was granted bail by Justice Navindra Singh, pending the hearing and determination of the trial. She is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat.

On her first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had objected to bail being granted to her on the ground of the serious nature of the allegation

. Secondly, he noted that the allegation has the potential to spread public terror and that there is another investigation ongoing in relation to a similar allegation against the university.

The prosecutor added that if bail was granted to the defendant, there is a likelihood that she would tamper with the witnesses and the investigation.

The magistrate after listening to both sides remanded the woman to prison on the ground of public safety. She then transferred the matter to Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.

On the young woman’s first appearance before Magistrate Liverpool, she was further remanded to prison on the ground of witness tampering.

As such, the woman’s lawyer filed an application for bail in the High Court where she relied on Section 81 (1) of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act Cap 10:01.

The woman’s family had released a statement, which read “… we wish to categorically deny the allegation levelled against her and will strive to undertake every possible means to ensure that her name is cleared of these claims”.

Her family believes that she is being used as a scapegoat, and that the leaking of her name is indicative of an ulterior motive.

The incident, which caused UG to shut down for a short time, also resulted in the institution ramping up security.

The threat followed others made against the School of the Nations, Queen’s College and The Bishops’ High School.