Trans Pacific backs GMRSC's Race of Champions Exciting prizes up for grabs for novice riders

One of Guyana’s leading Auto Sales and Spare parts retailer, Trans Pacific, has readily thrown its support behind the motor racing community once again as they recently confirmed their sponsorship of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) National Race of Champions, set for March 3.
At Trans Pacific Auto Sales, Lusignan Office, Proprietor Sahadeo Ramsewack handed over his sponsorship cheque to GMRSC’s representative, Balram Ramdeo.

Ramdeo, who is also Ramsewack’s mechanic, thanked his boss on behalf of the GMRSC for his generous contribution.
The GMR&SC’s first National race of Champions for 2019 which will speed off at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, next Sunday, will feature keen rivalry in six groups.
Those categories will be the Starlet Cup, Street and Sport Tuner classes, Groups 2, 3 and 4 as well as bikes.
In addition, a release from the club noted that they will be special cash prizes for novice/newcomers to the Bikes class with almost $300,000 in cash prizes up for grab. The top rider for the day will pocket $100,000 but they must be equipped with a stock bike and stock wheels. Registration for the newcomers will be free of cost.
Admission to the venue will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

