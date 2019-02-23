Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Student gets three years for ecstasy possession

Feb 23, 2019

 

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday sentenced a 20-year-old student to three years’ imprisonment, after he pleaded guilty to having in his possession, five grams of methamphetamine pills, also known as ecstasy.

Lerry John Adams

Lerry John Adams pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on February 20, 2019 at Princes Street, Georgetown, he had eight Methamphetamine pills, amounting to 5 grams, in his possession.
The man in addressing the court stated, “It is my fault and the pills are for my personal use.”
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris stated that on February 20, last, police ranks were carrying out stop and search operations around central Georgetown at around 21:00 hrs.
The court heard that Adams was observed riding a red and black motorcycle bearing registration number GJ 6503.
A search was then carried out on him and the Methamphetamine pills were found in his pants pocket.
He was told of the offence, to which he admitted to using the pills to relieve stress.
The Magistrate after listening to the facts sentenced the young man to three years’ imprisonment along with a fine of $30,000.

 

 

