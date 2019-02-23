Student gets three years for ecstasy possession

Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday sentenced a 20-year-old student to three years’ imprisonment, after he pleaded guilty to having in his possession, five grams of methamphetamine pills, also known as ecstasy.
Lerry John Adams pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on February 20, 2019 at Princes Street, Georgetown, he had eight Methamphetamine pills, amounting to 5 grams, in his possession.
The man in addressing the court stated, “It is my fault and the pills are for my personal use.”
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris stated that on February 20, last, police ranks were carrying out stop and search operations around central Georgetown at around 21:00 hrs.
The court heard that Adams was observed riding a red and black motorcycle bearing registration number GJ 6503.
A search was then carried out on him and the Methamphetamine pills were found in his pants pocket.
He was told of the offence, to which he admitted to using the pills to relieve stress.
The Magistrate after listening to the facts sentenced the young man to three years’ imprisonment along with a fine of $30,000.
Feb 23, 2019The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group...
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
In one of his less successful plays but one that is my preferred choice, Tennessee Williams in “The Milk Train Doesn’t... more
The most dominant theme in the discourse on politics in Guyana is about the failure of the two main political parties, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]