Silverbullet overcome Windsor Forest in 40-over fixture

Silverbullet defeated Windsor Forest by one wicket when the teams collided in a 40-over fixture played recently at Windsor Forest ground in memory of Romio Henry.

Batting first, Windsor Forest made 123 all out with Mahendra Balgobin scoring 40 and Surendra Ramdin 25. Bowling for Silver Bullet, L. David claimed 4-13 and C. Benjamin 3-22.

Silverbullet responded with 124-9. C. Benn struck 60 as Sachin Balgobin who performed well with the ball in the recently concluded Inter Association U15 tournament in Demerara, captured 4-20 from five overs and M. Ragnauth 3-22.

Henry was a former member of the Windsor Forest Cricket Club.