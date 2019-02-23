Silverbullet overcome Windsor Forest in 40-over fixture

Latest update February 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Silverbullet defeated Windsor Forest by one wicket when the teams collided in a 40-over fixture played recently at Windsor Forest ground in memory of Romio Henry.
Batting first, Windsor Forest made 123 all out with Mahendra Balgobin scoring 40 and Surendra Ramdin 25. Bowling for Silver Bullet, L. David claimed 4-13 and C. Benjamin 3-22.
Silverbullet responded with 124-9. C. Benn struck 60 as Sachin Balgobin who performed well with the ball in the recently concluded Inter Association U15 tournament in Demerara, captured 4-20 from five overs and M. Ragnauth 3-22.
Henry was a former member of the Windsor Forest Cricket Club.
Feb 23, 2019The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football group round-robin/knockout competition continues this weekend with three matches tomorrow and three addition clashes Monday as round one of the group...
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
Feb 23, 2019
In one of his less successful plays but one that is my preferred choice, Tennessee Williams in “The Milk Train Doesn’t... more
The most dominant theme in the discourse on politics in Guyana is about the failure of the two main political parties, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The law is the law and it is binding on all who dwell or visit within its jurisdiction. The law is... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]